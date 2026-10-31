Fact check: Viral Facebook post falsely claims fire at Levi's Stadium

A viral Facebook post claiming that Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, caught fire is false. There is no credible evidence or official report confirming a fire at the stadium on October 30, 2026.

A viral Facebook post falsely claimed that a fire broke out at the San Francisco 49ers' Levi’s Stadium. (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The claim appeared in a Facebook Reel shared by an account named Iris Murdoch. It described an alleged fire at the Santa Clara venue as breaking news and urged viewers to read more through a link.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

However, the linked page, published on trendify1.jervisfamily.com, offers no reliable evidence to support the story. It does not name any officials, provide statements from emergency services or include verified photographs or videos of the alleged incident.

Also Read: California firefighters battle wind-driven wildfire east of San Francisco overnight

What does the viral post claim?

The linked article describes an alleged fire that started early in the morning in a service and maintenance area beneath the stadium seating. It claims smoke spread through parts of the venue, alarms went off and firefighters and police rushed to the scene.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} It also includes an alleged statement from the 49ers organization about its response to the incident. The page attributes comments to head coach Kyle Shanahan, but provides no source or official record to verify them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also includes an alleged statement from the 49ers organization about its response to the incident. The page attributes comments to head coach Kyle Shanahan, but provides no source or official record to verify them. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

There is no evidence supporting these details. The story also offers no confirmation from the Santa Clara Fire Department, Santa Clara Police Department or the 49ers.

The Santa Clara Fire Department's public updates around October include notices about planned fireworks at Levi’s Stadium during 49ers games. These were scheduled displays, not reports of a fire emergency.

The 49ers' official schedule also lists their October 19 home game against the Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium, with no indication of a fire-related incident.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Fire in San Jose? Santa Clara residents complain of smoke too as Angel Island vegetation burn impacts Bay Area

Fans react to the viral claim

Several users appeared to recognise the post as a joke and turned the fire claim into a reference to the 49ers' performance.

One user wrote, “BS the stadium is fine, But the team is on fire. Probably Super Bowl bound”

Another commented, “This is because the 49ers are on fire this year”

A third user joked, “We're so hot this season, the stadium caught fire!!!”

One fan admitted the post had initially fooled them, writing, “This post got me at first LOL, I thought that shit was burning, but nah, its only our boys, go 49ers”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Other reactions included “NINERS ARE ON FIRE,!!!!” and “We didn't start the fire........”

Not everyone joined in the jokes. One user questioned the post, while another wrote, “Go Hawks!”