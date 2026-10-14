Federal judge halt Trump’s historic DC golf course project until October 26; here’s what happened

A US federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to stop tree-cutting and other work affecting Washington’s historic East Potomac Golf Course until October 26. The order follows a dispute over the removal of hundreds of trees at the public park, which President Donald Trump wants to turn into a major golf venue.

A federal judge halted Trump’s historic DC golf course work until October 26 after hundreds of trees were cut without proper notice.. REUTERS/Evan Vucci (REUTERS)

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According to The Associated Press (AP), US District Judge Ana Reyes issued the order on Tuesday, a day after questioning the government’s handling of the work and its failure to give proper notice to the court and those challenging the renovation.

Federal judge pauses Golf DC work

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Reyes’ latest order extends a pause she imposed on Monday after a tense three-hour hearing. She had initially ordered a 24-hour halt while the administration tried to locate a senior official who could explain why the tree-cutting had begun over a holiday weekend.

The judge’s order now prevents further tree-cutting until October 26 as the legal dispute continues. She also directed the government to give the court and the plaintiffs three business days’ written notice before making any permanent or irreversible changes to the golf course.

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{{^usCountry}} The lawsuit was filed by the DC Preservation League and two local golfers seeking to stop the renovation plans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The lawsuit was filed by the DC Preservation League and two local golfers seeking to stop the renovation plans. {{/usCountry}}

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Hundreds of trees already cut

The dispute intensified after the National Park Service began cutting trees at the course. AP reported that the government notified the court about the work only minutes before the end of business on October 9, leaving the plaintiffs little time to respond over the holiday weekend.

At least 400 trees had been cut by the time of the report, with several hundred more planned for removal.

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At Monday’s hearing, Reyes sharply criticised the government’s actions and said they had damaged her trust in its lawyers.

“Every single time I have given the government the benefit of the doubt and every single time I made absolutely clear that I want notice,” she said. “What has happened has cost the government all credibility with me.”

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Trump’s plans for the golf course

Trump wants to transform East Potomac Golf Course into a high-end venue capable of hosting major tournaments. In a June social media post, he said the finished course could host events including the US Open, Ryder Cup and PGA Championship.

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The project is part of his broader plans to reshape parts of Washington, DC, which also include a proposed White House ballroom and a triumphal arch.

Democracy Forward, which is representing the plaintiffs alongside other counsel, welcomed the judge’s decision. The group said the court had stepped in to stop what it called a “mad rush” to change the public recreation space.