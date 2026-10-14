Trump calls Sophie Cunningham a ‘beautiful young woman’, says WNBA star could boost attendance
Donald Trump praised Sophie Cunningham’s appearance while questioning her scoring ability, bringing fresh attention to her views on transgender athletes.
Donald Trump’s Sophie Cunningham remarks spark attention after WNBA star gets unexpected shoutout
US President Donald Trump praised Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham’s appearance while questioning her value as a basketball player during a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on Monday, October 12.
“Sophie is a beautiful young woman,” Trump said, before suggesting that a team could benefit more from her ability to attract fans than from her scoring.
“You probably wouldn’t mind her on the team, not to help you with points, but to help you with attendance. The attendance would be great,” Trump told former NFL coach Jon Gruden during the event.
Trump’s remarks came while he was discussing transgender athletes in women’s sports, an issue Cunningham has spoken about publicly. The Indiana Fever player has faced both criticism and support for her views on the subject.
Donald Trump says Sophie Cunningham could draw more fans
Trump continued praising Cunningham’s appearance during his speech, saying, “You have a lot of men wanting to go and watch her. She’s beautiful.”
He then joked about the risks politicians face when commenting on women’s appearance, adding, “You’re not allowed to say that anymore, however, as a politician. Please, please, let me take it back. Anytime a politician says a woman is beautiful, that’s generally the end of his political career in the modern-day politic world.”
Cunningham, 30, has not publicly issued a direct response to Trump’s remarks.
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Sophie Cunningham’s views on transgender athletes
Cunningham has drawn attention in recent months for her views on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports.
In a July interview with ESPN, she addressed criticism from people who accused her of being hateful towards transgender people.
“I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans,” Cunningham said. “And I’m like, ‘I never once said that.’”
She added, “I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”
Also Read: Sophie Cunningham's hat sparks transgender row: What it says and where can one get it?
Sophie Cunningham enters WNBA free agency
Cunningham joined the Indiana Fever in 2025 and has become a familiar name among WNBA fans, drawing attention for her play as well as her public comments.
She averaged 7.9 points per game during the 2026 season, her lowest average in five years, and is now a free agent. Her next team, if she signs with one, has yet to be announced.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More