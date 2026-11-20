For young Malaysians who spend hours playing video games, their digital skills could potentially open up career opportunities in the military. The Malaysian Armed Forces are exploring ways to attract young people, including gamers, as part of efforts to strengthen the country's drone capabilities. The Malaysian military is considering recruiting video gamers as part of its efforts to adapt to modern defence technology. (Representational image generated using AI)

As per a report by The Star, Malaysian Armed Forces chief General Tan Sri Malek Razak Sulaiman said the military was keeping pace with advancements in defence technology and identifying the talent needed to operate unmanned aerial systems, particularly for surveillance and intelligence-gathering missions in the South China Sea.

Gaming experience alone not enough While experience in video games and recreational drone operations could give candidates an advantage, Malek Razak stressed that these skills alone would not qualify someone to become a military drone operator.

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“Operating military drones involves specialised training, technical knowledge, an understanding of operational procedures, discipline and the ability to carry out missions safely,” he said.

Candidates would still be required to meet established recruitment criteria and undergo assessments to demonstrate their suitability for military service.

The Armed Forces are also open to using digital platforms, interactive technology and simulations to introduce young Malaysians to modern defence systems, including cybersecurity and communications technology.

Malaysia expanding its drone fleet The development comes as Malaysia continues to invest in strengthening its maritime surveillance capabilities.

According to a June 17 report by Malay Mail, Malaysia acquired three ANKA-S unmanned aircraft for RM423.8 million. The amount also covered ground control stations and two years of personnel training.

Malaysia's Ministry of Defence confirmed that the aircraft were officially inducted into service at the Labuan Air Base on June 16, 2026.

In another report published on June 25, Malay Mail quoted Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin as saying that Malaysia planned to acquire nine ANKA-S units in phases.

Military seeks young technical talent The Malaysian Armed Forces have also widened recruitment opportunities for individuals holding vocational and technical qualifications, including recognised Malaysian skills certificates and diplomas.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview report published by The Star, Malek Razak acknowledged that video games could help military personnel manage stress when played responsibly.

“Excessive gaming could affect personnel if it disrupts rest, training schedules or responsibilities,” he said.

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He emphasised that recreational activities should not interfere with military duties, physical fitness or operational preparedness. The military's broader objective remains to develop a disciplined workforce capable of adapting to technological advancements while maintaining professional standards.