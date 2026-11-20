A truck carrying steel from a manufacturing hub to a construction site crosses a toll plaza at 2 am. By morning, the transaction has been recorded digitally. Multiply this by millions of vehicles moving across India's highways every day, and a question emerges: Can highway traffic reveal where the economy is headed, even before official data does? Highway traffic (Representational photo/HT)

India’s GDP remains the most comprehensive measure of economic activity, but its quarterly release offers a retrospective view of growth. For policymakers, businesses and investors, the challenge is to understand economic momentum as it unfolds and not just after the fact. This calls for timely, complementary indicators that can capture activity between GDP releases. India’s expanding digital tolling network offers one such opportunity. With over 13 crore FASTag users and more than 98% of toll payments on National Highways now digital, NHAI has helped create a vast data network that captures vehicle movements in near real time, offering valuable insights into the physical economy.

Every toll transaction represents the movement of a vehicle, passenger or consignment. Commercial vehicle traffic can indicate activity across manufacturing, construction, agriculture and logistics. Passenger vehicles, meanwhile, can reflect business travel, tourism and discretionary consumption.

However, toll revenue alone does not tell the full story. Annual tariff revisions can increase collections even when traffic remains unchanged. A more meaningful assessment requires examining vehicle volumes by category, while accounting for seasonality, holidays, new roads, diversions and policy changes.

The underlying drivers of traffic can be equally revealing. A rise in commercial vehicles along an industrial corridor may signal stronger freight and manufacturing activity, while growing passenger traffic on routes connecting leisure destinations could reflect a broader uptick in domestic tourism. Domestic tourism has emerged as a significant traffic driver, with leisure hotel occupancy levels that were once around 50 - 60% now consistently reaching 80-85%. Such trends illustrate how changing consumption and travel patterns can translate into highway usage. Understanding these drivers is essential in interpreting what traffic volumes actually represent.

Toll data becomes more meaningful when assessed alongside other high-frequency indicators. In August 2026, India generated approximately 139 million e-way bills, GST collections were close to ₹2 lakh crore, and diesel consumption grew around 6.8% year-on-year. If commercial vehicle traffic moves in the same direction, it provides another layer of evidence on the strength of the physical economy.

For instance, a sustained increase in multi-axle truck movements along a corridor serving an industrial cluster could signal a pickup in freight and manufacturing activity--potentially before the trend appears in quarterly GDP or broader industrial data.

These indicators are complementary, not interchangeable. E-way bills capture goods dispatched, while toll transactions indicate physical movement. Divergence between them can be equally revealing. Rising e-way bills alongside slower heavy-commercial-vehicle traffic, for instance, may point to shorter freight distances, changing product mix or a shift towards rail. Such corridor-level insights can add a more immediate and geographically specific dimension to the assessment of economic momentum.

The value of toll data lies not just in how many vehicles use a highway today, but in what drives that movement and what it signals for the asset's future cash flows. Sustained freight growth along a manufacturing corridors or rising passenger traffic towards tourism destinations can offer clues about evolving regional demand and an asset’s long-term value potential.

By analysing vehicle mix, corridor-level trends and regional economic developments, investors can better distinguish structural growth from temporary fluctuations, refine revenue forecasts and identify emerging risks or opportunities. Across a portfolio spanning different states and economic corridors, this analysis can inform acquisition decisions, strengthen operational planning and help assess the durability of future cash flows. Toll data, therefore, is not merely a record of vehicles that have travelled a road; it is a window into the economic forces that could shape its future performance.

The opportunity extends further. A dynamic economic-corridor heat map, tracking vehicle categories and traffic trends over several years, could help identify emerging industrial clusters, expanding consumption centres and evolving logistics routes. Such insights could inform infrastructure planning, business-location decisions and assessments of whether new connectivity is translating into economic activity.

As India's digital tolling network expands and data analytics become more sophisticated, toll data has the potential to evolve into a real-time lens on the economy--not merely revealing how much activity is growing, but where it is emerging, which sectors are driving it and how quickly those patterns are changing. For policymakers, businesses and infrastructure investors alike, highway movement could become a powerful tool for anticipating economic shifts and making more informed decisions.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Gaurav Chandna, executive director and joint CEO, Vertis Infrastructure Trust.