‘F--k you’: Indiana Pacers fan accused of stabbing New York Knicks fan amid conference battle

An Indiana Pacers fan has been charged after he was accused of stabbing a New York Knicks fan at a brewery in Carmel, Indiana. Fans attend a watch party for Game Two of the Eastern Conference Third Round NBA Playoffs between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks. (Getty Images via AFP)

The alleged incident happened during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Friday night. The alleged attacker has been identified as a 24-year-old Jarrett Funke.

According to a report by Fox 59, an employee at Danny Boy Beer Works told cops that Funke left the brewery after a fight, only to return and stab a man in the back.

A News 8 report detailed the injuries suffered by the victim. The man suffered a minor lung tear and a broken rib. Another man suffered a leg laceration from falling. Both men were “bleeding profusely,” according to the report.

As of early Tuesday, the accused Indiana Pacers fan was being held in Hamilton County Jail with no bond set. The hearing has been scheduled for the afternoon.

Funke has been charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in a serious bodily injury and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, according to court documents cited in the New York Post. The first two charges are level 5 felonies, and the third is a level 6 felony.

The Indiana Pacers are locked in a battle for the Eastern Conference title and a place in the NBA finals with the New York Knicks. The Pacers lead the series 2-1, with Game 4 scheduled for Tuesday night.

What is the stabbing case of Indiana Pacers fan Jarrett Funke?

According to the victims, Jarrett Funke allegedly “smacked” a Knicks hat off one of the fans. Funke then allegedly yelled, “F–k you, you still have a f–king problem. Take this outside,” as he was taken away from the Knicks supporters by his father.

The victims alleged that Funke “stormed through the fence” to attack them while they were on the patio. One of the victims said he “briefly displayed a black folding pocket knife to deter (Funke) but repocketed it, as he had no intention of using it,” per the Fox 59 report.

While Funke told that cops that the Knicks fans started the altercation by “talking s–t” with one of them, pushing him to the ground and punching him in the face, witnesses told police that Funke was the “primary aggressor.”