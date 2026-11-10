Gardner Minshew's potential season-ending injury opens door for Carson Beck to take Cardinals starting QB role

Arizona Cardinals are facing a major setback at quarterback, with concerns growing that starter Gardner Minshew II could miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) during Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Gardner Minshew could miss remaining season

Gardner Minshew II could miss the remainder of the season. (Getty Images via AFP)

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NFL insider Ian Rapoport provided an update on Minshew's condition through a post on X, revealing that the quarterback could be facing a lengthy recovery.

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"Sources: Cardinals starting QB Gardner Minshew is feared to have suffered a torn UCL in his throwing arm, an injury he had before halftime and played with. Minshew is getting more tests, but he could be out for the season, facing months of rehab," Rapoport tweeted.

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{{^usCountry}} The 30-year-old sustained the injury on the final play of the first half against Seattle on Sunday, when his throwing arm was struck before he was brought down for a sack. Despite the injury scare, Minshew returned for the opening of the third quarter and remained under center for every subsequent offensive snap. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 30-year-old sustained the injury on the final play of the first half against Seattle on Sunday, when his throwing arm was struck before he was brought down for a sack. Despite the injury scare, Minshew returned for the opening of the third quarter and remained under center for every subsequent offensive snap. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking to reporters on Monday, Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur did not confirm whether the quarterback would miss the remainder of the season but acknowledged that Minshew was scheduled to undergo an MRI to assess the injury.

Carson Beck to take over Cardinals' offense

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Rapoport also indicated that rookie Carson Beck is expected to take over the Cardinals' quarterback duties, with Minshew likely facing an extended spell on the sidelines. “Carson Beck would be up,” his tweet mentioned.

Beck's chances of getting an opportunity in Arizona's lineup improved earlier this week when the Cardinals traded Jacoby Brissett, elevating the rookie to the QB2 position behind Minshew. However, Beck has yet to make his regular-season debut. He received considerable playing time during Arizona's opening preseason outing against the Carolina Panthers in the Hall of Fame Game.

The rookie made a strong impression in that appearance, completing 15 of 19 attempts for 188 yards and a touchdown. However, a subsequent rib injury disrupted his preparation and prevented him from gaining further experience through live game action.

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Arizona's decision to promote Beck to the backup role has increased his practice responsibilities and brought him closer to a potential regular-season appearance.

Cardinals reportedly add veteran quarterback

Meanwhile, with Beck currently the only other quarterback in the organization, the Cardinals are reportedly bringing in veteran backup Josh Johnson from the Cleveland Browns' practice squad, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.