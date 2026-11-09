Ivanka Trump's sister-in-law Karlie Kloss joins Taylor Swift at Chiefs game after wedding invitation

A major reunion in the Taylor Swift universe took place Sunday at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City as the Chiefs played the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss watches from a suite during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 8. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Swift, a vocal liberal who endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, was once best friends with supermodel and actor Karlie Kloss, in the early 2010s. But their relationship reportedly turned sour after Kloss married Joshua Kushner, the brother of Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump's husband, Jared Kushner. Swift did not attend Kloss' wedding with Kushner.

Their feud is believed to have been fueled also by Karlie Kloss' association with producer Scooter Braun. Braun, at the time, owned Swifts' early recordings, and she was involved in a legal battle to purchase them from him.

But rumors that Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss may have left behind their differences and moved on first swirled when it was reported that Kloss was invited to Swift's wedding with Travis Kelce earlier this year. Kloss attended the private event at Madison Square Garden, New York City on July 3, People reported.

Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift at Arrowhead In what seemed to be a new phase in their relationship, Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift appeared at Swift's box at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs play Sunday.

Joining the once-childhood friends at the box was Taylor Swift's mother, Andrea Swift. Kloss and Swift were seen enjoying the game, laughing and talking between plays.

Karlie Kloss and Ivanka Trump relationship Karlie Kloss got married to Joshua Kushner, Jared Kushner's younger brother, in 2018, nine years after Ivanka and Jared Kushner got married in 2009.

The relationship between Ivanka Trump and Karlie Kloss has been the subject of a lot of speculation in tabloids. There have been suggestions that the duo have an icy relationship over differing political views.

But in April 2025, those claims were put partly to rest after the Daily Mail published paparazzi photos from the Kushner brothers' joint holiday in Costa Rica. The two brothers, Ivanka and Kloss, were photographed having a good time at a beach, the Daily Mail noted.

Reports had suggested at the time that the relationship between Ivanka and Karlie may have improved after Ivanka, a close aide of her father during the latter's first term in White House, said, “I hate politics' and called it “dark” and ”negative."