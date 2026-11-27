The NFL's Thanksgiving Day action is nearing its conclusion, with the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs facing off in the final game of the holiday schedule. The matchup at Highmark Stadium in New York has reached halftime, with the second half still to come.

The Goo Goo Dolls are headlining the halftime entertainment during Bills vs Chiefs. (Instagram @googoodollsofficial) more less

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Like the two earlier games on Thanksgiving, the Bills-Chiefs showdown is also treating fans to a special halftime performance.

Goo Goo Dolls headline Bills vs Chiefs halftime show

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The Goo Goo Dolls are headlining the halftime entertainment, bringing Thanksgiving's musical lineup to a close after the Wu-Tang Clan performed in Detroit and Miranda Lambert took the stage in Dallas.

The Buffalo-born rock band, which was formed four decades ago, is performing in Orchard Park, just a short distance from its hometown.

Band rose to fame in the 1990s

Bandmates John Rzeznik and Robby Takac are performing during one of the NFL's biggest games of the season.

The group was founded in 1986 by lead singer and guitarist Rzeznik and bassist Takac before gaining widespread recognition in the 1990s.

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{{^usCountry}} Some of their early tracks, including "I'm Awake Now," featured on the soundtrack of the 1991 film "Falling Down." Their music also appeared in the soundtrack of the 1993 Pauly Shore comedy Son in Law. When Goo Goo Dolls played through heavy rain {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some of their early tracks, including "I'm Awake Now," featured on the soundtrack of the 1991 film "Falling Down." Their music also appeared in the soundtrack of the 1993 Pauly Shore comedy Son in Law. When Goo Goo Dolls played through heavy rain {{/usCountry}}

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The Goo Goo Dolls delivered a memorable performance during their July 4, 2004, concert at Buffalo's Niagara Square, continuing to play despite a heavy downpour. The show was later captured and released as both a live album and a concert film.

'Iris' remains band's biggest hit

The band's breakthrough came with "Name," a track from its album A Boy Named Goo, which helped establish its mainstream appeal. However, the group's most recognizable hit remains "Iris," which has enjoyed a major resurgence on social media.

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The song went viral and crossed one billion streams in 2025. It also provided the soundtrack for the Bills' farewell to the old Highmark Stadium, following the team's final regular-season game at the venue in January 2026.

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Fans receive light-up bracelets

The Bills announced that fans have been given PixMob light-up bracelets, which will produce synchronized lighting effects throughout the performance as part of what the team described as a "unique concert experience."

The band is performing from the Bills Legends Deck instead of taking the stage on the football field.