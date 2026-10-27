Graeme McDowell confirms LIV Golf exit as former US Open champion joins Jon Rahm and others on departure list

Graeme McDowell has confirmed that he will not be part of LIV Golf’s proposed next phase, adding his name to the growing list of players stepping away from the league.

Graeme McDowell confirms LIV Golf departure

Graeme McDowell has confirmed that he will not be part of LIV Golf’s proposed next phase. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The 47-year-old shared the decision in a post on X on Monday but offered no details about where his career might take him next.

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“I’ve decided not to pursue LIV 2.0,” McDowell posted on X. “I’m grateful for the opportunity I’ve had over the last four years and want to thank everyone who has been part of that journey.

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{{^usCountry}} The Northern Irishman ended his message by looking ahead to the next stage of his professional career. However, he did not confirm whether that would include a return to the DP World Tour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Northern Irishman ended his message by looking ahead to the next stage of his professional career. However, he did not confirm whether that would include a return to the DP World Tour. {{/usCountry}}

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“I look forward to the next chapter of my career," his statement added.

McDowell’s LIV Golf career

McDowell joined LIV Golf before its first tournament in May 2022 and gave up his PGA Tour membership shortly before making the switch. His last appearance at a DP World Tour event outside the majors was the 2022 BMW PGA Championship.

Over the following four years, he competed for Cleeks, Smash and OKGC. Although he never secured an individual victory in the league, his strongest finish came at LIV Golf Virginia in 2025, where he placed second.

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Also read | Why is Jon Rahm quitting LIV Golf? ‘Unacceptable’ terms behind his exit explained

His decision arrives at a period of uncertainty for LIV Golf following the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s withdrawal of financial support. With new creditors, including BC Partners, involved in determining the league’s future, McDowell has made clear that he will not continue into its proposed LIV Golf 2.0 era.

The list of players who will not be returning to LIV Golf now includes Lucas Herbert, Branden Grace, Ian Poulter, Abraham Ancer, Charles Howell III, Adrian Meronk, Louis Oosthuizen, Thomas Pieters, David Puig, Jon Rahm, Tom McKibbin and Graeme McDowell.

LIV Golf faces an uncertain future

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LIV Golf is working to determine its next steps after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which has supported the breakaway circuit, announced in April that its financial backing would end following the 2026 season.

The decision forced the league to seek alternative funding, eventually leading it to secure financing from BC Partners Credit. LIV Golf subsequently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and outlined plans to return in 2027 under a revamped format known as LIV 2.0.

The uncertainty surrounding the league’s future has prompted several players to reconsider their commitments. Two-time major champion Jon Rahm, for example, reached an agreement to part ways with LIV Golf in October after objecting to the proposed LIV 2.0 terms, which he described as “unacceptable.”

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