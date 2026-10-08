Why is Jon Rahm quitting LIV Golf? ‘Unacceptable’ terms behind his exit explained
Jon Rahm is leaving LIV Golf after rejecting its new terms, adding another major challenge to the league’s planned 2027 relaunch.
Jon Rahm will not take part in the next version of LIV Golf after deciding that the proposed terms do not work for him.
His lawyer, John Beck, gave the update during LIV Golf’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy hearing on Wednesday, October 7.
Rahm’s decision comes as LIV prepares for a major change after losing financial backing from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.
The league is now working on a new player-owned setup for 2027. Rahm joined LIV in 2023 and became one of its biggest stars. His exit is now another major setback for the league as it tries to build its next version.
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Why is Jon Rahm quitting LIV Golf?
Rahm’s decision is linked to the proposed terms for what LIV has called “LIV 2.0.” His attorney said Rahm had looked at the new plan and decided not to continue.
“Mr. Rahm has independently reviewed the proposed terms of LIV 2.0 … and has determined that those terms are unacceptable to him, and he will not be participating going forward in LIV 2.0,” Beck said during the bankruptcy hearing.
The decision comes while LIV is going through Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the United States. The league filed for bankruptcy protection in September after the Public Investment Fund withdrew its support.
LIV is now working with BC Partners on a plan to keep the league going. The proposed 2027 version is expected to have a smaller schedule and a player ownership structure. The changes have left players deciding whether the new setup is right for them.
Also Read: Jon Rahm noncommittal on LIV 2.0, sees 'opportunity' for DP World Tour
What happens to Jon Rahm after his LIV Golf exit?
Rahm’s departure is not completely finished yet. His lawyer said Rahm and LIV are working on a separation agreement, with October 15 set as the target to complete it.
The Spanish golfer is also one of LIV’s biggest financial creditors. Court documents show that Rahm has an unsecured claim of about $7.47 million for his player agreement. Reports have also said he could be owed more than $100 million in future payments under his existing deal, although the full terms are not public.
His next move is still unclear. A return to the PGA Tour is possible in the future, but Rahm previously did not accept the tour’s special reinstatement offer. Under the rules reported by The Guardian, he would face a one-year suspension before returning to the PGA Tour.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More