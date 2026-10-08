Why is Jon Rahm quitting LIV Golf? ‘Unacceptable’ terms behind his exit explained

Jon Rahm will not take part in the next version of LIV Golf after deciding that the proposed terms do not work for him. Jon Rahm is leaving LIV Golf after rejecting its new terms, adding another major challenge to the league’s planned 2027 relaunch. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) (AFP)

His lawyer, John Beck, gave the update during LIV Golf’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy hearing on Wednesday, October 7.

Rahm’s decision comes as LIV prepares for a major change after losing financial backing from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The league is now working on a new player-owned setup for 2027. Rahm joined LIV in 2023 and became one of its biggest stars. His exit is now another major setback for the league as it tries to build its next version.

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Why is Jon Rahm quitting LIV Golf? Rahm’s decision is linked to the proposed terms for what LIV has called “LIV 2.0.” His attorney said Rahm had looked at the new plan and decided not to continue.

“Mr. Rahm has independently reviewed the proposed terms of LIV 2.0 … and has determined that those terms are unacceptable to him, and he will not be participating going forward in LIV 2.0,” Beck said during the bankruptcy hearing.

The decision comes while LIV is going through Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the United States. The league filed for bankruptcy protection in September after the Public Investment Fund withdrew its support.

LIV is now working with BC Partners on a plan to keep the league going. The proposed 2027 version is expected to have a smaller schedule and a player ownership structure. The changes have left players deciding whether the new setup is right for them.

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What happens to Jon Rahm after his LIV Golf exit? Rahm’s departure is not completely finished yet. His lawyer said Rahm and LIV are working on a separation agreement, with October 15 set as the target to complete it.

The Spanish golfer is also one of LIV’s biggest financial creditors. Court documents show that Rahm has an unsecured claim of about $7.47 million for his player agreement. Reports have also said he could be owed more than $100 million in future payments under his existing deal, although the full terms are not public.

His next move is still unclear. A return to the PGA Tour is possible in the future, but Rahm previously did not accept the tour’s special reinstatement offer. Under the rules reported by The Guardian, he would face a one-year suspension before returning to the PGA Tour.