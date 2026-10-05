Ian Thomas: Age, wife, children, net worth, NFL stats and more about the Raiders TE

Ian Thomas is a veteran tight end for the Las Vegas Raiders who is now in his ninth NFL season.

Ian Thomas is a veteran Raiders tight end whose NFL career, marriage to Azaria Algarin and earnings have drawn interest. (Photo by Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

The 30-year-old joined the Raiders after spending his first seven seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

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He was picked in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft after playing college football at Indiana. Thomas has mostly had a supporting role in Las Vegas, but he brings years of NFL experience to the tight end room.

Away from football, Thomas married Azaria Algarin in May 2025. Here is what is known about his age, wife, children, earnings and NFL career.

(The story is updating…)