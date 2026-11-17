Iowa State women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly has received a one-game suspension following an incident in which he made "inappropriate contact" with a Cyclones player.

Bill Fennelly has received a one-game suspension. (AP Photo)

Fennelly will miss Wednesday night’s game against Northern Iowa, with associate head coach Caroline McCombs set to take charge of the team in his absence.

Iowa State athletics director stresses accountability

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Iowa State athletics director Jared Benko said in a statement on Sunday that any physical interaction deemed inappropriate between a coach or staff member and a student-athlete would not be accepted, regardless of whether it was deliberate.

"We cannot tolerate inappropriate contact between a coach or staff member and a student-athlete in practice or in competition, whether intentional or not," Benko said.

He added that the university expects coaches, staff and student-athletes to uphold high standards and would take action when those expectations are not met.

“We have high expectations of all of our coaches, staff and student-athletes and we will not shy away from holding accountable those who fail to meet those expectations. I have met with Coach Fennelly and he has apologized to the student-athlete involved and regrets his actions.”

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In the closing minutes of the Cyclones’ 69-64 victory over Illinois Chicago on Sunday, Fennelly confronted sophomore guard Sienna Harvey during a timeout, shouting at her before placing his hand on her head and pushing it.

The Iowa State coach also released a statement apologizing to the player and her family.

“I want to apologize to the student-athlete and her family, her teammates and all of Cyclone Nation for allowing my emotions to get the best of me during our game,” Fennelly said in a statement.

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“I fully recognize that there are no situations where it is appropriate to make contact with a student-athlete in that way. I accept responsibility and will serve the suspension and I will do better moving forward,” his statement added.

Fennelly set to retire after season

Iowa State has opened the season with a 5-0 record, while Fennelly has compiled a 661-335 mark during his tenure, leading the Cyclones to 24 NCAA Tournament appearances and 26 postseason berths.

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The 69-year-old coach revealed in October that he plans to step down after the 2026-27 season, bringing an end to his tenure as Iowa State's head coach, a position he has held since 1995. His long-standing run makes him one of the longest-serving active coaches in Division I basketball.

(With AP inputs)