Is Angel Reese suspended for WNBA Finals against Valkyries? Does she face punishment under WNBA rules?

The WNBA Finals will feature the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries, guaranteeing that a first-time champion will be crowned in league history.

Reese was involved in a tense confrontation with New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones. (Getty Images via AFP)

Both teams secured their places in the Finals with dominant performances in the semifinals, sweeping their respective opponents 3-0.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, an incident during Game 3 of the semifinal series has raised concerns for the Dream and their fans, with questions emerging over whether star player Angel Reese could face disciplinary action or a suspension ahead of the Finals.

Is Angel Reese suspended?

Reese was involved in a tense confrontation with New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones during the second quarter, resulting in both players being assessed offsetting technical fouls.

The incident took place with 3:17 left in the first half, when Jones blocked Reese’s attempt at the basket before the two exchanged words while standing face-to-face.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, she has avoided a suspension for now, as this was her second technical foul of the postseason. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, she has avoided a suspension for now, as this was her second technical foul of the postseason. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also read | What happened between Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell? Fever star makes feelings clear on teammate’s comments

Under WNBA rules, players and coaches receive an automatic one-game suspension after accumulating four technical fouls during the playoffs. Each additional technical foul also carries a $1,500 fine.

Reese faces WNBA fine

The Atlanta Dream forward is nevertheless facing a $500 fine for picking up her second technical of the playoffs. She had previously received a technical foul during Atlanta’s first-round series against the Washington Mystics.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The league can also review and rescind technical fouls when warranted.

Reese’s regular-season technical fouls

Reese accumulated seven technical fouls during the regular season, putting her just one away from the WNBA’s eight-foul suspension limit. However, her foul count reset when the playoffs began, with a separate and lower threshold applying during the postseason.

In September 2025, she also served a one-game suspension while playing for the Chicago Sky after going over the regular-season threshold.

Also read | Sophie Cunningham's hat sparks transgender row: What it says and where can one get it?

The 24-year-old star will need to be cautious in the Finals, as two more technical fouls would trigger an automatic one-game suspension.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Losing Reese would be a significant setback for Atlanta against the Valkyries, considering her contributions during the postseason. She has averaged 18 points and 8.4 rebounds per game across five playoff appearances.