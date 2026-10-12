Is Mark Andrews injured? Ravens TE’s costly mistakes vs Falcons spark fan backlash; ‘bench him’

The Baltimore Ravens are trailing the Atlanta Falcons 7-3 heading into the second quarter of their Sunday Night Football matchup. However, the visitors could have been in a much better position if tight end Mark Andrews had capitalized on his opportunities.

Mark Andrews has endured a frustrating start to the game. (AP Photo)

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Andrews has endured a frustrating start to the game, dropping a potential touchdown before committing a costly fumble that led to the Falcons scoring. Both incidents occurred on consecutive drives.

Fans lose patience with Mark Andrews

The 31-year-old’s costly mistakes have drawn strong criticism from Ravens fans, with several taking to social media to express their disappointment.

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{{^usCountry}} “Mark Andrews has now cost the Ravens 11 points in 7 minutes,” one fan wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Mark Andrews has now cost the Ravens 11 points in 7 minutes,” one fan wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

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Another user posted, “Mark Andrews, it’s over brother.”

Some fans also called for the Ravens to bench the veteran tight end, with one bluntly tweeting, “Bench Mark Andrews.”

Another fan posted, “Loved Mark but at this point he is a liability.”

One fan bluntly expressed their disappointment, writing, “Might be the worst starting TE in the NFL..”

Another added, “Every single Ravens fan wanted Isiah Likely and not Andrews going forward. It’s the worst.”

Is Mark Andrews injured?

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Andrews had managed just one reception for nine yards with more than 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

Although the Ravens No.89 struggled against the Falcons and made several costly mistakes, there appear to be no fitness or injury concerns surrounding the tight end. He was cleared to play and listed as active for the matchup.

Also read | Matt Hibner injury update: What happened to Ravens rookie tight end? Here's the latest

Across the Ravens’ first four games of the season, Andrews has tallied 18 catches for 149 yards and one touchdown.

Ravens’ tight end group takes hit

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The Ravens’ concerns at tight end have increased after Matt Hibner was carted to the locker room during the game with a hand injury. Baltimore was already dealing with a depleted group after Smythe suffered an Achilles injury that ended his season.

With Smythe sidelined, rookie Hibner and fellow first-year tight end Josh Cuevas had been expected to step into bigger roles alongside veteran Mark Andrews.

Deep Dive Is Mark Andrews injured in the Ravens-Falcons game? The article does not report an injury to Andrews. It focuses on his dropped potential touchdown and fumble. What mistakes did Mark Andrews make against the Falcons? Andrews dropped a potential touchdown, then fumbled on Baltimore’s next drive. The fumble led to an Atlanta score. Why were Ravens fans calling for Mark Andrews to be benched? Fans criticized Andrews after the consecutive mistakes, saying they cost Baltimore points. At the time, he had one catch for nine yards.