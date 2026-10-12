Matt Hibner injury update: What happened to Ravens rookie tight end? Here's the latest
Ravens rookie Matt Hibner suffered a hand injury and is questionable to return.
Baltimore Ravens rookie tight end Matt Hibner was carted to the locker room during the game after sustaining a hand injury. He is listed as questionable to return, according to NFL reporter Jonas Shaffer.
The exact circumstances of the injury remain unclear, and no further details have been reported. The Ravens are already without veteran tight end Durham Smythe, who suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last week. Blocking tight end Nick Vannett is active for the game.
The injury adds to Baltimore's concerns at tight end after veteran Durham Smythe suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during the previous week's win over the Tennessee Titans.
What happened to Matt Hibner?
Hibner left the field on a cart during the October 11 game. According to Ravens Wire, Baltimore announced his questionable designation shortly after he was taken to the locker room.
NFL reporter Jonas Shaffer also reported that Hibner was dealing with a hand injury and was questionable to return. However, the circumstances surrounding the injury were unclear, and no further details about its severity were immediately available.
The Ravens had not provided a confirmed timeline for Hibner's return at the time of reporting.
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Ravens face another tight end setback
Baltimore was already adjusting its tight end group following Smythe's Achilles injury, which ruled the veteran out for the rest of the season.
With Smythe unavailable, rookie Hibner and fellow first-year tight end Josh Cuevas had opportunities to take on larger roles alongside veteran Mark Andrews.
If Hibner cannot return against Atlanta, the Ravens could have fewer options for their multiple-tight-end formations. His absence may also increase the workload for the remaining players in both blocking assignments and the passing game.
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Nick Vannett provides another option
The Ravens added veteran tight end Nick Vannett to their 53-man roster after Smythe's injury. His experience offers Baltimore another option as the team adjusts to the changes at the position.
Hibner's status remains the main concern following his departure. Further information from the Ravens will clarify whether the rookie can return to action or faces additional time on the sidelines.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More