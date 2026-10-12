Why is Lamar Jackson not playing tonight vs Falcons? When will Ravens QB return? Latest update
Lamar Jackson has been productive through the opening weeks of the season, completing 70.8% of his passes for 967 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.
The Baltimore Ravens are taking on the Atlanta Falcons on the road during Sunday Night Football as they look to make it three consecutive wins. However, Baltimore will have to navigate the matchup without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who remains sidelined with an ankle injury.
Why is Lamar Jackson not playing tonight?
Jackson missed the Ravens’ Week 5 matchup after sustaining an ankle injury in the team’s previous game against the Tennessee Titans. He was hurt in the second quarter of Baltimore’s win when Titans defensive end Jermaine Johnson brought him down, landing his shoulder on the quarterback’s left ankle.
The 29-year-old made his way to the sideline with a noticeable limp and later stood to watch the rest of the game as the Ravens maintained control.
Prior to his departure, Jackson completed 15 of 20 attempts for 222 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with 20 yards on the ground.
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While reports suggest the injury is not a high-ankle sprain, its severity has forced Baltimore to keep its star quarterback out for at least one contest. Tyler Huntley has stepped in as the starting quarterback for Sunday night’s game against Atlanta. Huntley has a 5-6 career record as a starter for Baltimore.
When will Jackson return?
The Ravens have classified Jackson’s ankle injury as week-to-week, making his return timeline uncertain. They are scheduled to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, which could provide an opportunity for the quarterback to return after approximately two weeks of recovery.
However, if the franchise opts to take a more cautious approach, Jackson could remain sidelined until the team’s home game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Head coach Jesse Minter has yet to provide a definite update on whether Jackson will be available for next week’s clash with Cleveland.
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“To Lamar's credit, this dude's working his tail off to get back, He's in there all the time. Don't know the specifics of next week, but he'll be doing everything in his power to get back," the Ravens coach said earlier.
Lamar Jackson’s stats this season
Jackson has been productive through the opening weeks of the season, completing 70.8% of his passes for 967 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. He has also recorded 144 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More