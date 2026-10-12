Is RJ Harvey injured? Sean Payton faces criticism for not playing Broncos RB vs Chargers
Sean Payton did not put RJ Harvey on the field initially, prompting concerns and questions among fans about his fitness.
The Denver Broncos are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in their Week 5 matchup on Sunday evening. However, head coach Sean Payton’s decision not to play running back RJ Harvey left fans frustrated and disappointed.
Payton did not put Harvey on the field initially, prompting concerns and questions among fans about the rookie’s fitness and whether he was dealing with an injury.
One fan asked, “IS RJ HARVEY HURT??? WHY IS HE NOT ON THE FIELD”
Others questioned the decision, especially after Harvey delivered an impressive performance the previous week.
“So RJ Harvey just isn’t playing after having 10 catches last week?” one user wrote.
Another fan added, “So now Sean Payton don’t wanna play RJ Harvey? Lol okay man”
Expressing further frustration over Harvey’s absence, one user asked, “Does RJ Harvey no longer exist?!?!?!"
One fan also questioned Payton’s decision to keep Harvey out of the game, tweeting, “Am I crazy or is RJ Harvey the best back Denver has yet they refuse to get him involved?”
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More