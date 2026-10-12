What happened to David Montgomery? Injury update as Texans RB ruled out vs Titans

Houston Texans running back David Montgomery has been ruled out against the Titans on Sunday game. Montgomery has been downgraded to out with a groin injury. David Montgomery injury (Getty Images via AFP)

The injury could also affect Houston's running game in the coming weeks, depending on how long Montgomery takes to recover.

What happened before he left As per ESPN, Montgomery got hurt early in the second quarter. His last carry came on a second-and-5 at the start of that quarter. Before he left the game, he had 11 yards on five carries.

As per CBS, Montgomery was seen walking slowly to the locker room. He was listed as questionable to return.

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Who takes over for the Texans Woody Marks will take on lead-back duties for the Texans in the meantime.

Marks is expected to get most of the carries and more work could go to veteran Dare Ogunbowale, who was signed to the active roster earlier this season. He is the only active running back on the roster for Week 5, as per SI.

Montgomery’s season so far According to ESPN, Montgomery has not had much success this season. He scored three touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, but has not scored since then. He is averaging a career-low 2.7 yards per carry.

Texans gave Juice Scruggs and several draft picks to the Detroit Lions to get Montgomery earlier this offseason. He has not played as well as the team hoped, as per SI.

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What the injury means for the Texans As per SI, groin injuries have become a common problem for the Texans in recent weeks. Ed Ingram missed time with a groin issue in Weeks 2 and 3, and Azeez Al-Shaair missed last weekend’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with a groin injury.

Montgomery is the latest key starter to join that list. He could miss more time, depending on how bad the injury is.

As per SI, the Texans do not have many games before their Week 8 bye. They play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 6, then host the New York Giants. If Montgomery is out for a long time, he could get a three-week break to recover before the Texans play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9.