What happened to Cam Skattebo? Fans disappointed after underwhelming performance vs Commanders
Cam Skattebo had dealt with minor shoulder and muscle tightness during the week. He practiced fully on Friday and entered the game without an injury designation
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo struggled in the first half against the Washington Commanders in Week 5. He had just 12 yards on six carries, averaging 2.0 yards per attempt. He had no receptions by halftime.
The Giants trailed 12-3 at halftime. Their offense struggled to gain momentum, adding to fans' frustration.
One fan wrote on X, "Ya I’m done starting Cam Skattebo in fantasy. He a ghost."
Another added, "Cam Skattebo and the New York Giants cant be serious."
A third person commented, "I swear Cam Skattebo doesn’t look when he runs. Man just runs into the pile and calls it a day."
One more fan expressed, "If you have Cam Skattebo in fantasy I recommend trying to trade him."
One more person wrote, "Cam Skattebo is not a RB1. Great motor and short yardage back, but he has no juice & in this league you need juice at RB."
Is Cam Skattebo injured?
Cam Skattebo had dealt with minor shoulder and muscle tightness during the week. However, he practiced fully on Friday and entered the game without an injury designation. There was no confirmed indication that an injury was affecting his performance.
Also Read: What happened to David Montgomery? Injury update as Texans RB ruled out vs Titans
New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders Week 5 matchup depth chart
New York Giants (3-1)
Key inactives: S Jason Pinnock (concussion), RB Devin Singletary, OL J.C. Davis, DL Bobby Jamison-Travis, CB Nikko Reed, QB Jake Haener (emergency/3rd QB). Chauncey Golston (neck) is on IR and did not travel.
Offense
QB: Jameis Winston (starter), J.J. McCarthy (backup)
RB: Cam Skattebo (lead), Najee Harris / Tyrone Tracy Jr.
FB: Patrick Ricard
WR: Malik Nabers, Malachi Fields, Darnell Mooney (Charlie Jones/Dalen Cambre as depth)
TE: Isaiah Likely, Theo Johnson, Chris Manhertz
OL: LT Andrew Thomas, LG Jon Runyan Jr., C John Michael Schmitz Jr., RG Francis Mauigoa, RT Jermaine Eluemunor (Aaron Stinnie / Marcus Mbow as backups)
Defense
DL: Shelby Harris, DJ Reader (NT), Darius Alexander (with Golston out)
LB/EDGE: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Abdul Carter, Tremaine Edmunds, Arvell Reese (Micah McFadden, Jihad Ward, Trace Ford as depth)
DB: CBs Deonte Banks & Greg Newsome II, NB Dru Phillips, SS Tyler Nubin, FS Jevon Holland (Ar’Darius Washington steps up with Pinnock out)
Special Teams: K Dominic Zvada, P Jordan Stout
Washington Commanders (1-3)
Key inactives: WR Stefon Diggs (hamstring), QB Marcus Mariota (knee), S Nick Cross (illness), S Percy Butler (hamstring), S Tyler Owens (hamstring), DE Charles Omenihu, G Tanoa Togiai. Terry McLaurin is active.
Offense
QB: Jayden Daniels (starter, returning from elbow injury), Athan Kaliakmanis (backup with Mariota out)
RB: Jacory Croskey-Merritt (lead), Rachaad White, Austin Ekeler
WR: Terry McLaurin (active), Dyami Brown, Antonio Williams (Treylon Burks, Luke McCaffrey as depth; Diggs out)
TE: Chig Okonkwo, Ben Sinnott / John Bates
OL: LT Brandon Coleman, LG Chris Paul, C Nick Allegretti / Lucas Patrick, RG Sam Cosmi / Matt Gulbin, RT Josh Conerly Jr. (Andrew Wylie as swing)
Defense
DL: Javon Kinlaw, Tim Settle, Daron Payne (Deatrich Wise Jr. available; Omenihu out)
LB/EDGE: Frankie Luvu, Sonny Styles, Odafe Oweh, K’Lavon Chaisson / Dorance Armstrong
DB: CBs Rasul Douglas / Amik Robertson / Fabian Moreau / Mike Sainristil, SS Jeremy Reaves (elevated help with multiple safeties out), FS Quan Martin
Special Teams: K Drew Stevens, P Tress Way
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More