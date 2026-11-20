Wes Huff, a 35-year-old Canadian Christian apologist, has admitted to plagiarising an academic paper on theology after previously defending himself as allegations emerged earlier this month. Wes Huff, a Canadian Christian apologist, made headlines for appearing on the Joe Rogan podcast in January 2025. (Wes Huff on Facebook)

Huff, who was also the vice president of Canada Apologetics till the allegations emerged, was accused of plagiarising a 2010 paper written by Florida pastor Brian J. Wright. The allegations were made against a paper Huff posted on Academia.edu on November 8.

Huff initially posted a video on November 10 where he tried to brush off the allegations, dubbing it "bad" citation error. He claimed that the paper he shared was a draft and unfinished. The video was deleted later. On Thursday, he admitted to the allegations in a lengthy post on X and said that he is stepping away from church and ministry work while cooperating with Canada Apologetics as they conduct an internal probe.

Christian apologists are a sect that attempt to defend and explain the Christian faith using reason, philosophy, history and evidence.

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Wes Huff apologises "I have plagiarized the work of others. This was wrong, and it was sinful," Huff wrote on X. "Over the years, I allowed myself to develop justifications for my actions, minimizing their seriousness and, at times, even pushing them so far from my mind that I failed to reckon with what I had done. These patterns have affected far more of my work than I ever wanted to acknowledge.

"I do not want to simply move past this or treat it as something to be managed. I deeply regret my initial defensive and dishonest response to the accusations, and my involvement of others in that response. I want to face all of this truthfully, accept the consequences of my actions, and do what I can to make things right.

"That failure is mine, and I take responsibility for it," he continued. "One of the things that grieves me most is the reality that, through my own actions, I have undeniably brought reproach upon the very gospel I have spent so much of my life seeking to proclaim.

"As I step back from my ministry and church work, I am submitting myself fully to Apologetics Canada's in-depth review, and to any academic disciplinary process I will be subject to. I will also be under the care and counsel of my church and elders," he added.

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Wes Huff's Joe Rogan appearance Wes Huff went viral on social media following a debate with author Billy Carson on biblical history. It landed the 35-year-old an appearance on the Joe Rogan's podcast, the biggest of all American podcasts, back in January 2025.

The three-hour episode (number 2252) spanned discussions on Huff’s background, his childhood experience of temporary paralysis, and his academic research into early Christian manuscripts.