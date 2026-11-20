Home will bring good news from your children, giving you something cheerful to talk about before ordinary duties take over. You will feel proud, and that happiness will carry into conversations throughout the day. The Moon in Pisces in your sixth house all day brings a busy schedule and a colleague's demands, both manageable through steady effort. There will be plenty to do even on a day that starts pleasantly. You will move between family interests and routine responsibilities, with satisfaction coming from keeping both in view. The domestic news will remain the bright point you return to when work becomes repetitive. Even during a busy stretch, you will find yourself thinking about what your children have shared.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
You will feel romantic, and a date with a friend is possible. Even a familiar conversation will have a warmer tone, making room for affection in an otherwise busy day. Relations with your spouse will be cordial, and everyday exchanges will feel easier to enjoy. Direct Venus in Virgo, your twelfth house, is debilitated and brings affection alongside a desire for private comfort and spending on pleasures. You will value time together away from the demands of colleagues or a crowded family conversation. A quiet evening will appeal, although an outing remains possible. You will feel inclined to express affection, and companionship will matter even when there is little time for elaborate plans.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Students will be busy with their studies and will do well. There will be genuine engagement with the subject, so time at the desk will feel purposeful. A substantial part of the day will go into learning, with the satisfaction of understanding something more clearly keeping your interest alive. Study will hold your attention even while the cheerful news at home gives you something else to think about. Business owners can expand their businesses and do well. The day favors taking a calculated initiative at work when the opportunity is understood. For employees, a colleague's request will become part of the usual duties. Steady effort will help you handle that demand, and progress through the wider workload is favored when each task gets proper attention. Leisure will become more appealing as the working day draws to a close.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
Business expansion offers a favorable financial direction today, with scope to develop the work already occupying your attention. Ketu in Leo, your eleventh house, brings detachment from group ambitions and comparisons with a friend's gains. You will feel less interested in measuring your progress against everyone else's. An income goal will still matter, but the urge to keep discussing it with others will ease. Personal comfort will have its appeal, especially when linked to time with someone dear. Watch your spending on private pleasures. A clear spending limit will help you enjoy the affectionate mood while keeping business money available for its intended purpose.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
Your day will feel busy, with family happiness providing an emotional lift between duties. The change from a cheerful home conversation to a demanding routine will be noticeable. A regular pace is likely to suit you better than trying to fit everything into one stretch. Once the work is done, you will want surroundings that feel comfortable and familiar. Quiet time will have a particular appeal, and the evening mood will be affectionate. Leave a little space between your final work task and your personal plans.
Tip for the Day: Keep your evening free enough to enjoy the good news at home.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More