Work will compete for your attention on a day that also brings a family picnic and time to enjoy your comforts. You will want the pleasure of being together, with everyday responsibilities sharing space with a more sociable mood. Rahu in Aquarius, your sixth house, stirs restlessness around duties and a sudden urge to get involved in something that needs doing. That appetite for activity will be noticeable even while family plans are on your mind. The outing will give the day a welcome personal focus. Enjoyment is the broader theme, and you will be drawn to familiar people and small luxuries that make time away from routine feel worthwhile.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
A partner will be central to your day, with the Moon in Pisces in your seventh house all day drawing attention to companionship and dealings with others. Your family picnic will give affection an ordinary, comfortable setting. Unmarried readers may receive a proposal through friends or relatives, bringing a personal possibility into conversation. Lovers will have a favorable opportunity to express their feelings or propose to someone they care for. The response remains the other person's choice, but the day supports speaking warmly and directly. A gift for your spouse or someone close will fit the affectionate mood. Shared enjoyment will matter, and you will be interested in making the other person feel included.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
Duties will keep drawing your attention even when the day's personal plans are more appealing. You will feel an urge to deal with something unfinished before fully joining the family mood. Mercury in Libra, your second house, supports clear speech and practical money conversations, while also helping you put learning into words. A spoken explanation will be a useful way to work through a subject. At work, the day favors a direct conversation about what is required, particularly when money or another person's involvement is part of the matter. Business contacts will have a place in your thoughts alongside personal relationships. Give necessary work conversations a clear boundary. Once a task has your attention, the temptation will be to keep finding another duty to address.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
Comfort and enjoyment will shape your interest in spending today. A family outing will bring the question of what you want to enjoy together into focus, and a gift is likely to feel like an appealing expression of affection. The day favors discussing an amount openly, especially when the purchase is connected with someone close. There is pleasure in what money can make possible, though no new financial gain is indicated. Set an affordable amount for the day's treats before choosing them. A conversation about spending will be easier when everyone understands what is being considered and what fits the household's current position.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today
Your well-being deserves a place in the day's plans, even when enjoyment is taking most of your attention. Watch the tendency to set aside a health concern because the outing or a personal conversation feels more inviting. A comfortable pace will suit the family time you have planned. You will be drawn to ease and familiar pleasures, making it possible to enjoy company while leaving room to rest. Give any continuing concern appropriate attention. By evening, the strongest emotional impression will be of time shared with people who matter, along with the pleasure of having stepped outside your usual round of duties.
Tip for the Day: Make room for family pleasure while giving your well-being its proper attention.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More