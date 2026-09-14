Cam Skattebo: Height, weight, girlfriend, salary, net worth, college stats and everything to know about the Giants RB

According to the New York Giants' official roster, the 24-year-old running back stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. His official measurements at the NFL Combine, however, listed him at approximately 5 feet 9.5 inches and 219 pounds.

With Skattebo now expected to take over as New York's No. 1 running back, here is a closer look at his profile, along with his personal and professional journey.

Cam Skattebo was putting together an impressive rookie season with the New York Giants in 2025 before a gruesome ankle injury in Week 8 brought his campaign to an abrupt end. After undergoing a long recovery process, Skattebo showed encouraging signs of being back to full fitness when he returned for the Giants' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

How is Cam Skattebo expected to perform after his recovery?

How is Cam Skattebo expected to perform after his recovery?

Why was Najee Harris inactive for the Giants' season opener?

Why was Najee Harris inactive for the Giants' season opener?

What happened to Cam Skattebo in the 2025 NFL season?

What happened to Cam Skattebo in the 2025 NFL season?

Cam Skattebo shares a long-term relationship with Chloe Rodriguez, an influencer and former college cheerleader. Their relationship dates back to at least 2022, when the two were attending Sacramento State together.

At the time, Rodriguez was a member of Sacramento State's cheerleading squad, while Skattebo played football for the school.

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As Skattebo's NFL career has brought him increased attention, the couple has adopted a simple approach to navigating the spotlight: staying patient, keeping their relationship fun and not letting fame become too serious.

Cam Skattebo's salary and net worth Cam Skattebo agreed to a four-year rookie deal with the New York Giants valued at $5,273,040, running from 2025 through the 2028 season. The deal carries an average annual salary of $1,318,260 and includes a fully guaranteed signing bonus of $1,073,040.

In 2026, Skattebo is set to earn a base salary of $1,005,000, with a cap hit of $1,273,260. His exact net worth, however, has not been publicly disclosed.

Cam Skattebo's college stats Cam Skattebo's college football journey began with the Sacramento State Hornets, where he played for two seasons in 2021 and 2022 before transferring to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Across his college career at Sacramento State and Arizona State, Skattebo rushed 709 times for 4,386 yards and 43 touchdowns. He was also a productive receiver, recording 112 catches for 1,386 yards and eight touchdowns. He also completed seven of 17 passes for 172 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

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The Giants wide receiver was named the 2022 Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year and later finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2024 after rushing for 1,586 yards and 19 touchdowns for Arizona State.

He then entered the NFL and, during his 2025 rookie season with the New York Giants, rushed for 410 yards and five touchdowns in eight games.