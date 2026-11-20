Panchang Today, November 20, 2026: Shukla Dashami under Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra
Panchang November 20 Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timing
In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 20, 2026, favours a measured balance of thoughtful action and considerate communication, with quiet preparation helping readers organise priorities while treating favourable and caution periods as guides rather than guarantees.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:47 am
|Sunset
|5:25 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|10:46 am to 12:06 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 5:00 am to 5:54 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
Festival and Vrat Today
|Devutthana Ekadashi
Basis: Kartika Shukla Ekadashi
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar is associated with harmony, courtesy and attention to shared comforts, offering a useful theme for this Friday in New Delhi. Shukla Dashami can be read as a prompt to carry existing responsibilities forward with order rather than add commitments merely to appear busy. Together, these indications support a practical approach in which progress leaves room for other people's needs.
Purva Bhadrapada traditionally brings a more serious, inward-looking emphasis to the reading. It may serve as a reminder to examine motives, distinguish conviction from stubbornness and avoid making every disagreement a matter of principle. The Moon in Pisces adds a traditional emphasis on sensitivity and imagination, which readers can translate into patient listening and thoughtful expression rather than assumptions about what others feel.
Taken together, the Vaar, Tithi, Nakshatra and Moon sign suggest a daily theme of considerate follow-through. Keep intentions clear, make room for reflection and give practical details the same attention as good intentions. This is a traditional interpretive framework, not a prediction of events.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
In traditional Panchang interpretation, the day's combination supports steady follow-through more readily than hurried expansion. At work, use that theme to complete a pending draft, clarify responsibilities or put a realistic sequence around a complicated assignment. Separate what needs a decision today from what needs more information.
For important choices, compare costs, deadlines and obligations before looking for a suitable timing. A favourable period cannot replace sound judgement or necessary professional advice. If a discussion becomes overly theoretical, bring it back to the next concrete step. Those who follow Panchang timings may organise discretionary beginnings around their preferences while keeping essential duties and existing commitments on schedule.
Relationships and communication
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Shukravar's emphasis on harmony, read alongside the Pisces Moon, offers a useful reminder to combine kindness with clarity. Ask a direct question instead of expecting a family member, friend or colleague to understand an unspoken concern.
If there is a disagreement, discuss the specific issue rather than reopening every earlier complaint. Thoughtful listening need not mean agreeing to an arrangement that does not work for you. State your limits calmly and allow the other person time to respond. A small, practical act of consideration may be more useful than a large promise that will be difficult to keep.
Reflection and spiritual routine
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Purva Bhadrapada provides a useful context for examining priorities with honesty. Set aside a manageable stretch of quiet to consider where your attention has been going and whether your actions reflect your stated responsibilities.
Those who already maintain a spiritual routine may keep it simple and familiar, without adding demands for the sake of the date. Reflection can also take the form of writing down one unresolved question and one practical next step. Avoid treating every passing thought as a sign. The purpose here is clearer perspective, not a search for certainty about what the day will bring.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|November 20, 2026, Friday (Shukravar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Kartika
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Shukla Dashami until 7:15 am; then Shukla Ekadashi
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Purva Bhadrapada until 6:55 am; then Uttara Bhadrapada
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Vajra until 4:54 am, Saturday; then Siddhi
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Gara until 7:15 am; then Vanija until 7:00 pm; then Vishti until 6:31 am, Saturday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Pisces
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|5:00 am
|5:54 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|5:27 am
|6:47 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:45 am
|12:27 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|2:03 am, Saturday
|3:38 am, Saturday
|Vijaya Muhurta
|1:52 pm
|2:35 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|5:25 pm
|5:52 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|5:25 pm
|6:45 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:40 pm
|12:33 am, Saturday
|Siddha Yog
|7:16 am
|6:31 am, Saturday
|Ravi Yog
|6:47 am
|6:55 am
|Ravi Yog
|6:56 am
|6:48 am, Saturday
Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 5:00 am to 5:54 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Keep the purpose modest: review the day's priorities, consider a difficult question or make space for an established personal practice. There is no need to turn this early window into an elaborate undertaking.
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Ravi Yog is a favourable indication, but its simultaneous occurrence with Aadal Yog carries mixed indications. Neither should be read as cancelling or overriding the other. Readers may therefore prefer a measured approach rather than treating the favourable label as unconditional approval. For any chosen activity, preparation, availability and practical suitability remain more important than trying to fit every task into a named period.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|10:46 am
|12:06 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|8:07 am
|9:27 am
|Yamaganda
|2:46 pm
|4:05 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|8:55 am
|9:38 am
|Dur Muhurtam
|12:27 pm
|1:10 pm
|Varjyam
|4:36 pm
|6:13 pm
|Vidaal Yog
|6:56 am
|6:48 am, Saturday
|Aadal Yog
|6:47 am
|6:55 am
Those who follow Panchang timings may treat Aadal Yog, ending at 6:55 am, and Rahu Kaal, ending at 12:06 pm, as periods for extra care with discretionary beginnings. If convenient, use them for checking information, reviewing work already under way or preparing questions before a later discussion. This is a scheduling preference within tradition, not a reason to expect difficulty.
The simultaneous presence of Ravi Yog and Aadal Yog gives mixed indications; the favourable label does not remove the caution, and the caution does not erase the favourable indication. Avoid drawing a blanket conclusion from either name alone. Essential work, urgent responsibilities and necessary appointments need not be abandoned. Where a decision can wait, a pause may help you check the terms and your readiness, rather than simply watching the clock.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:47 am
|Sunset
|5:25 pm
|Moonrise
|2:14 pm
|Moonset
|3:05 am, Saturday
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|11:00 am to 12:24 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|10:46 am to 12:06 pm
|Bengaluru
|10:38 am to 12:05 pm
|Hyderabad
|10:37 am to 12:01 pm
|Chennai
|10:28 am to 11:54 am
|Ahmedabad
|11:02 am to 12:24 pm
|Pune
|10:55 am to 12:19 pm
|Kolkata
|9:59 am to 11:21 am
|Jaipur
|10:51 am to 12:12 pm
|Kochi
|10:43 am to 12:10 pm
|Lucknow
|10:31 am to 11:51 am
|Indore
|10:49 am to 12:12 pm
|Guwahati
|9:47 am to 11:08 am
|Chandigarh
|10:48 am to 12:07 pm
|Surat
|11:01 am to 12:24 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|10:17 am to 11:42 am
|Nagpur
|10:36 am to 11:59 am
|Coimbatore
|10:40 am to 12:07 pm
|Varanasi
|10:22 am to 11:43 am
|Bhubaneswar
|10:08 am to 11:32 am
For November 20, let traditional Panchang guidance serve as a planning aid rather than a verdict on the day. Choose a few achievable priorities, communicate plainly and leave room to review important details. Use timings where convenient, while allowing sound judgement, genuine responsibilities and consideration for others to lead.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More