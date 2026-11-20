Your spouse will stand beside you today, helping make home a place of happiness and harmony. That dependable feeling will shape your response to the rest of the day. Domestic matters will hold your attention, and you will enjoy discussing what makes family life more comfortable. Jupiter in Leo in your ninth house favors guidance, teachers and travel, with good fortune leaning your way. A useful perspective will feel especially welcome when a family decision needs thought. You will have a stronger sense that your plans belong within a wider, hopeful picture. The pleasure of the day will lie in feeling supported while considering what comes next.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today
Your spouse will extend support across the day's concerns, and the relationship will feel cooperative. You will be able to discuss a practical matter while still enjoying the closeness of the exchange. The Moon in Pisces in your fourth house all day draws your mind toward domestic comfort, your mother and a family evening. Familiar surroundings will suit your mood, and ordinary time together will feel rewarding. A conversation at home will carry more emotional importance than an elaborate plan elsewhere. Family harmony will make room for affection in its everyday form, through listening and sharing the decisions that concern you both.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today
Students may find their concentration slipping, especially when thoughts keep returning to home or an enjoyable family plan. Watch out for wandering attention during study. Setting aside a defined period for one subject will be useful today. Guidance from a teacher is favored, particularly where a difficult point has been left unresolved. At work, the Sun in Scorpio in your twelfth house puts authority, seniors and self-respect in focus. You will think carefully about how much of your effort is visible and how you feel about your place in the organization. The day favors a measured conversation with someone experienced when direction is needed. Your interest in doing meaningful work will remain, even while the stronger emotional pull comes from domestic life. Quiet preparation is likely to suit that divided attention.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today
Money from a less visible source is possible, bringing attention to resources outside the usual daily flow. If you are planning to buy a house or plot, the day strongly favors a profitable deal. Property will therefore be a substantial financial interest, with domestic comfort adding to its appeal. Support from your spouse will make the discussion feel shared, including the hopes attached to a future home. A purchase remains a major commitment, and the favorable indication concerns the opportunity before you. Review the financial commitment carefully. You will feel more engaged with money when it serves a clear household purpose, and the prospect of improving family life will carry considerable weight.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today
The harmonious atmosphere at home will bring emotional ease. You will want somewhere familiar to return to, and a family evening will hold more attraction than keeping the day crowded. Thoughts of your mother or the comforts of home will be especially present. A quieter setting is likely to help you settle after work, particularly if professional questions have occupied your mind. Your mood will be joyful, with contentment coming from a sense of belonging. Let the evening retain some unhurried time. The day's most restorative feeling will come from being able to enjoy your own surroundings and the people who make them welcoming.
Tip for the Day: Discuss your property plans together, then reserve a quiet stretch for study.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More