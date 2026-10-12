Who is Marvin Harrison Jr. getting traded to? Latest on frontrunner and teams dropping out of race for Cardinals WR

The Arizona Cardinals are facing the Detroit Lions in their Week 5 matchup, with wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. listed as inactive for Sunday’s game. Marvin Harrison Jr. was listed as inactive for Sunday’s game vs Detroit Lions. (Getty Images via AFP)

Reports emerged on Saturday that the Cardinals were working to finalize a trade involving Harrison, prompting speculation that his absence from the lineup could be connected to a potential move.

Who is Marvin Harrison Jr. getting traded to? Although no official announcement has been made regarding his next destination, several teams surfaced as possible landing spots. Meanwhile, reports have also identified franchises that are no longer in contention to acquire the wide receiver.

Houston Texans - frontrunners The Houston Texans have emerged as a potential landing spot for the wide receiver as trade rumors continue to swirl. NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport have reported that Houston is among the teams involved in talks with the Arizona Cardinals.

“Houston has been, and is thought to be, square in the mix for Harrison,” Schefter wrote on X on Saturday.

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A move to Houston could make sense for Harrison, as the Texans are looking for a reliable long-term receiving option to complement Nico Collins. If the deal goes through, Harrison Jr. would also reunite with his former college quarterback, C.J. Stroud.

The Houston Texans’ acquisition of Marvin Harrison Jr. was seemingly confirmed by head coach DeMeco Ryans during his postgame press conference following Sunday’s win over Tennessee.

“You guys want to know, huh? Yes, we traded for Marvin Harrison,” Ryans said.

Teams out of race to land Marvin Harrison Jr. Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs also appeared to be a potential destination for Harrison Jr., particularly with their receiving unit dealing with multiple injury concerns. Kansas City has lost its No. 3 wide receiver, Tyquan Thornton, to a serious ankle injury, while Rashee Rice left the Week 4 matchup with a hamstring problem.

Harrison could have helped the Chiefs compensate for Thornton’s absence while giving Patrick Mahomes another imposing target on the perimeter.

However, NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported that Kansas City has withdrawn from the pursuit of the Cardinals wide receiver. Houston has reportedly moved into the lead among teams negotiating with Arizona over a potential trade.

Indianapolis Colts The Indianapolis Colts had also explored the possibility of trading for Harrison amid injury concerns in their receiving group, but have ultimately opted not to pursue the deal.

Colts reporter Mike Chappell of FOX59 and CBS4 reported that Arizona’s trade demands were a major factor in Indianapolis deciding not to move forward. The Cardinals were said to be seeking a second-round draft pick plus an additional selection in exchange for Harrison.

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The Colts have already surrendered their 2027 first-round pick to acquire cornerback Sauce Gardner. Parting with even more draft assets to land Harrison would have further reduced the team’s flexibility for future moves.