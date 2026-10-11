'First Nick Chubb, now KC Concepcion': Fans want Minkah Fitzpatrick 'out of the league' after Browns WR's Week 5 injury
Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion was involved in a heavy collision with New York Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, leaving him flat on the ground.
The Cleveland Browns’ clash with the New York Jets took a concerning turn in the first quarter when Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion was involved in a heavy collision with Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, leaving him flat on the ground.
Fitzpatrick faces fierce backlash from fans
Footage of the incident quickly went viral, prompting a strong reaction from fans, with some criticizing the Jets quarterback and calling for him to be removed from the league.
One fan wrote, “Minkah Fitzpatrick should be out of the league.”
The same fan tweeted, “First Nick Chubb and now this.”
Fitzpatrick was also involved in the incident that led to Nick Chubb’s season-ending injury in 2023. During a Monday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns running back suffered a serious knee injury after Fitzpatrick tackled him low.
Another user referred to the incident and tweeted, “He's always hurting browns players. Nick chubb knee”.
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Another fan voiced strong frustration with the Jets safety, accusing him of making dangerous plays and targeting opponents. The user wrote, “Diving at Nick Chubb knee, headhunting KC Concepcion, Minkah Fitzpatrick is trash and a dirty player. After what he did to Chubb, I’ve renamed him Kneekah Fitzpatrick.”
One user called for Fitzpatrick to be banned from football and tweeted, “Ban Minkah Fitzpatrick from the sport... Not only did he end Nick Chubb’s career… Ripped off KC Concepcions helmet and hit him helmet to helmet 4 plays later… Absolutely disgusting”
How did Concepcion get injured?
Fitzpatrick had already been penalized 15 yards for a facemask foul on Concepcion after pulling off the receiver’s helmet just a few plays earlier. He was then hit with another 13-yard penalty for a clear blow to the head.
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The 22-year-old wide receiver remained on the ground face down for a few moments before turning over, with his eyes appearing to roll back. He was helped off the field and taken to the locker room, where he was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More