Why was Dre Greenlaw ejected vs Seahawks? What happened between the 49ers LB and Ernest Jones IV? Explained

Greenlaw was ejected from Sunday’s rivalry clash with 6:04 remaining in the second quarter for headbutting Seattle linebacker Ernest Jones IV, who had removed his helmet.

The San Francisco 49ers will be without linebacker Dre Greenlaw for the remainder of their Sunday matchup against the Seattle Seahawks following his ejection in the second quarter.

The altercation began when Greenlaw received a 15-yard penalty for an unnecessary late hit on Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold.

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After Darnold gained five yards on a scramble and was moving toward the sideline, Greenlaw delivered an additional shove as the quarterback went out of bounds.

What happened between Greenlaw and Ernest Jones IV? The play carried over to Seattle’s sideline, where Seahawks players gathered around Darnold. Greenlaw then got into a verbal exchange with Seattle middle linebacker Ernest Jones IV.

The confrontation escalated when Greenlaw, still wearing his helmet, headbutted Jones, who was standing on the sideline without his helmet.

Rookie Jaden Dugger took over from Greenlaw at weak-side linebacker, while veteran Luke Gifford moved into Dugger’s spot on the strong side of the defense.

Greenlaw’s history of ejections and penalties Sunday’s incident was the third ejection of Greenlaw’s NFL career. His previous dismissals came in 2022, when he was penalized for a late hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, and in 2023, following a confrontation on the sideline during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

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The 29-year-old was also involved in a tense exchange with Denver’s sideline during the 49ers’ victory over the Broncos last week, repeatedly shouting toward the opposing team and head coach Sean Payton.

The NFL subsequently fined him $11,941 on Saturday for unsportsmanlike conduct.