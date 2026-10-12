Is Amon-Ra St. Brown playing today? Lions WR's slow start vs Cardinals frustrates fantasy football managers

Amon-Ra St. Brown is active and playing for the Detroit Lions against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5. Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates his touchdown run with Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Arizona. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

However, the Lions wide receiver has had a slow start. Early in the second quarter, with Detroit leading 14-7, St. Brown had yet to record a catch or receiving yard despite being targeted a couple of times.

The Lions have relied more on their running game and tight end Sam LaPorta early in the game.