Deebo Samuel Sr injury update: What happened to 49ers WR vs Seahawks? Latest status

Samuel initially lost possession of the ball on the play, but concern grew when he stayed down on the field before receiving assistance to leave.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. appeared to suffer an injury during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

49ers insider Jennifer Lee Chan later provided an update, reporting that the wide receiver was moving slowly toward the bench while officials reviewed the play. More concerningly, Samuel appeared to be holding his hamstring.

“Deebo Samuel walking very slowly to the 49ers bench area and play is under review - he is holding his hamstring,” Chan wrote on X.

The 49ers later confirmed that Samuel had suffered a hamstring injury, ruling the wide receiver out for the remainder of Sunday’s matchup against the Seahawks.

“Injury Update: Deebo Samuel Sr. is out for the remainder of the game (hamstring),” the team announced on X.