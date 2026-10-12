Deebo Samuel Sr injury update: What happened to 49ers WR vs Seahawks? Latest status
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. appeared to suffer an injury during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. appeared to suffer an injury during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Samuel initially lost possession of the ball on the play, but concern grew when he stayed down on the field before receiving assistance to leave.
49ers insider Jennifer Lee Chan later provided an update, reporting that the wide receiver was moving slowly toward the bench while officials reviewed the play. More concerningly, Samuel appeared to be holding his hamstring.
“Deebo Samuel walking very slowly to the 49ers bench area and play is under review - he is holding his hamstring,” Chan wrote on X.
The 49ers later confirmed that Samuel had suffered a hamstring injury, ruling the wide receiver out for the remainder of Sunday’s matchup against the Seahawks.
“Injury Update: Deebo Samuel Sr. is out for the remainder of the game (hamstring),” the team announced on X.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More