A long-awaited wish may be fulfilled today, giving you a definite reason to feel pleased. Good earnings and recognition in society will add to that satisfaction. This may feel like a day when something you have wanted finally becomes part of everyday life instead of remaining a subject you keep returning to in conversation. The Moon in Pisces in your eleventh house all day brings gatherings and useful contacts, while a friend's good news adds to the sociable mood. You will enjoy having something positive to discuss. There will be a welcome connection between personal satisfaction and the company you keep, making ordinary exchanges feel warmer and more rewarding.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
You will enjoy a romantic day with your spouse, and being together will feel easy and pleasurable. Your conversations will have room for affection, even if work keeps you occupied. You will be more interested in sharing your happiness than keeping it to yourself. Support from an elder brother or sister will also be available, strengthening your sense of being backed by family. That support will matter emotionally as well as practically. A family exchange may leave you feeling that your happiness has been noticed. The day's social warmth will carry into your closest relationship, giving the evening a companionable feel.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
Rahu in Aquarius, your tenth house, stirs a stronger appetite for professional standing and a sudden interest in where your work could lead. Recognition may make you think about the next step, even while the present day gives you something worth enjoying. Avoid letting career restlessness turn a satisfying achievement into another reason to feel behind. Mercury in Libra, your sixth house, supports clear work communication and focused study, helping you put practical points across. The day favors handling the ordinary exchanges that keep work moving. Students are likely to find a useful rhythm with material that calls for careful reading and clear explanations. In professional dealings, your attention will turn towards how your contribution is understood, with social recognition adding confidence to the way you present yourself.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
You will earn good money today and may put some of it into fixed deposits or mutual funds. The financial picture has a constructive direction, with income arriving alongside a desire to give some of it a place in your longer-term plans. The fulfillment of a personal wish will make the day's financial matters feel especially relevant. You will think about what your earnings allow you to do, as well as what you want to retain. Choose an investment amount that fits your existing commitments. The source of satisfaction will be tangible progress, with money becoming part of a settled decision instead of remaining an abstract hope.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
Your mood will be buoyant, helped by affection and the pleasure of something finally working out. Being around familiar people will feel nourishing, and a friendly gathering will give your attention a pleasant change from work. Professional ambition will still be active in the background, so switching off will take a conscious change of pace. A little quiet after the social part of the day will suit you. By evening, your attention will return to the personal pleasures that made the day feel worthwhile, especially the comfort of sharing good news with someone close.
Tip for the Day: Give your good news time to settle before chasing the next milestone.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More