Your superiors will support you and recognize your efforts today, bringing welcome reassurance about your place at work. Being taken seriously will matter, especially when family concerns are occupying another part of your mind. Your contribution will get noticed, and public-facing tasks will go well with the Moon in Pisces in your tenth house all day. This gives the working day a clear point of strength. You will feel more visible and more aware that your efforts have an audience. Professional recognition will be encouraging, though it will sit alongside a less satisfied mood about your children's behavior. Both feelings will have a place in the day.
Gemini Love Horoscope Today
Your spouse will be happy and content, giving your closest relationship a settled emotional tone. Affection at home will matter, particularly when you return from a day in which other people's opinions have carried weight. Venus in Virgo, your fourth house, is debilitated and brings affection and a wish for comfort, alongside an attraction to spending on domestic pleasures. You will want home to feel welcoming, even if one family matter remains on your mind. Your children's behavior will leave you unhappy, and that feeling will be distinct from the contentment in your marriage. A calm conversation will give you room to express the difference between those two concerns.
Gemini Career Horoscope Today
Businesspeople will plan expansion, looking beyond the present scale of their work and considering what a larger operation would involve. Today's promise concerns planning; the discussion itself will give ambition a practical focus. Support from superiors will make professional exchanges feel encouraging, and work involving direct contact with others is well placed. Students, however, may be slow today. A lesson will take longer to absorb, and the pace of study may feel less lively than the professional mood elsewhere in the day. Ketu in Leo, your third house, brings detachment from constant communication and a reduced desire to keep pushing your own point. That quieter approach will shape how you participate in discussions. One clearly explained contribution will suit you better than trying to remain involved in every exchange.
Gemini Money Horoscope Today
Additional income from other sources is possible, giving you something useful to consider beyond your usual earnings. This remains a possibility, so the day's financial confidence will come more from prospects than from treating extra money as already available. Expansion plans will also bring questions about what a larger business would require financially. The day favors thinking through those needs at the planning stage. At home, comfort will have a stronger pull, and a purchase intended to make domestic life more pleasant is likely to appeal. Keep the amount for household pleasures separate from money being considered for business growth. The two interests will both feel relevant today.
Gemini Health Horoscope Today
Your child's well-being deserves attention today. Watch for changes in their usual level of comfort or activity, and respond calmly to any concern. Your own mood will move between professional satisfaction and parental unease, making the transition from work to home feel especially noticeable. A quiet domestic interval will give you time to settle into the family atmosphere. The contentment in your relationship will remain a welcome emotional support, even while you are dissatisfied with behavior elsewhere in the household. By evening, familiar comforts will have more appeal than another round of professional conversation.
Tip for the Day: Accept professional encouragement and leave enough attention for your child's needs today.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More