Is Mark Andrews injured? Ravens TE’s costly mistakes vs Falcons spark fan backlash; ‘bench him’

The 31-year-old’s costly mistakes have drawn strong criticism from Ravens fans, with several taking to social media to express their disappointment.

Andrews has endured a frustrating start to the game, dropping a potential touchdown before committing a costly fumble that led to the Falcons scoring. Both incidents occurred on consecutive drives.

The Baltimore Ravens are trailing the Atlanta Falcons 7-3 heading into the second quarter of their Sunday Night Football matchup. However, the visitors could have been in a much better position if tight end Mark Andrews had capitalized on his opportunities.

“Mark Andrews has now cost the Ravens 11 points in 7 minutes,” one fan wrote on X.

Another user posted, “Mark Andrews, it’s over brother.”

Some fans also called for the Ravens to bench the veteran tight end, with one bluntly tweeting, “Bench Mark Andrews.”

Another fan posted, “Loved Mark but at this point he is a liability.”

One fan bluntly expressed their disappointment, writing, “Might be the worst starting TE in the NFL..”

Another added, “Every single Ravens fan wanted Isiah Likely and not Andrews going forward. It’s the worst.”

Is Mark Andrews injured? Andrews had managed just one reception for nine yards with more than 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

Although the Ravens No.89 struggled against the Falcons and made several costly mistakes, there appear to be no fitness or injury concerns surrounding the tight end. He was cleared to play and listed as active for the matchup.

Also read | Matt Hibner injury update: What happened to Ravens rookie tight end? Here's the latest

Across the Ravens’ first four games of the season, Andrews has tallied 18 catches for 149 yards and one touchdown.

Ravens’ tight end group takes hit The Ravens’ concerns at tight end have increased after Matt Hibner was carted to the locker room during the game with a hand injury. Baltimore was already dealing with a depleted group after Smythe suffered an Achilles injury that ended his season.

With Smythe sidelined, rookie Hibner and fellow first-year tight end Josh Cuevas had been expected to step into bigger roles alongside veteran Mark Andrews.