Shohei Ohtani injury concerns: Dodgers fans criticize Dave Roberts for keeping star in lineup vs Brewers

Shohei Ohtani's fitness has become a major talking point among Los Angeles Dodgers fans, with manager Dave Roberts facing criticism for keeping the struggling superstar in the lineup despite his ongoing injury concerns.

Shohei Ohtani’s knee and biceps injuries spark fan backlash against Dodgers manager Dave Roberts for keeping the struggling star in the lineup. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

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Ohtani has been dealing with left knee and right biceps discomfort, and his recent performances have raised questions about whether he should be playing through the discomfort.

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The debate has intensified as the Dodgers fight to keep their season alive against the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.

Roberts has backed Ohtani's decision to play, but some fans believe the manager should take responsibility and consider resting the star rather than relying on his willingness to compete.

Is Shohei Ohtani injured?

Ohtani has been managing knee and biceps issues since at least June. The Dodgers ended his pitching program in July, and he later spent time on the injured list. He has continued to play as a designated hitter, but his recent slump has added to concerns about his physical condition.

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{{^usCountry}} According to MLB.com, Ohtani's recent hitting numbers have fallen well below his usual level. He has not hit a home run since August, and his struggles have continued into the postseason. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to MLB.com, Ohtani's recent hitting numbers have fallen well below his usual level. He has not hit a home run since August, and his struggles have continued into the postseason. {{/usCountry}}

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The Dodgers reportedly discussed the possibility of benching him before an earlier game in the series. Instead, Roberts kept Ohtani in the lineup, moving him down the batting order before restoring him to the leadoff spot for Game 4.

Also Read: Ohtani shaking off injuries as Dodgers launch MLB post-season

Fans question Dave Roberts' decision

The decision has prompted criticism on X, where fans have questioned whether Roberts is making the right call by continuing to start Ohtani.

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“Dave Roberts putting a injured shohei ohtani in the lineup ,” one user wrote.

Another fan questioned the decision to place Ohtani at the top of the batting order, writing, “By the way, leading off with an injured #Ohtani is a really stupid idea. Prove wrong Shohei! #Dodgers #NLCS”

A third user accused Roberts of making excuses to keep the superstar in the lineup, writing, “dave roberts is just finding any bullsh--t excuse to keep him in.”

Others have argued that the responsibility should rest with the manager, not the player. One commenter wrote, “Every player is going to say they’re good to go it’s Dave’s job as manager to be the adult and make the hard decisions.”

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Some fans have also questioned the team's handling of its other lineup options, including young prospect Josue De Paula, as frustration grows over the Dodgers' decisions during the series.

Also Read: Shohei Ohtani injury update: Dodgers manager provides encouraging news ahead of Padres series; 'there's a difference…'

What has Dave Roberts said about Ohtani?

Roberts has maintained that Ohtani believes he can contribute despite the injury concerns. Speaking about their conversation before an earlier game, the manager said Ohtani was adamant that he could help the team win.

For Game 4, Roberts also explained that he liked Ohtani's recent at-bats and wanted to shake up the lineup while returning the star to a familiar position.

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