Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team had no record of a fight that allegedly led to a fan's death during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium.
Jones said he had only recently learned about the incident and that the team would look into what happened. He also said he believed the fan had left the game because he "didn't feel good".
What Jerry Jones said
According to NBC Sports, a fan died this week after falling during a fight at AT&T Stadium. He was there to watch the 49ers-Cowboys game. Jones was asked about it on 105.3 The Fan.
He was asked about the Arlington Police Department's report of a fight around kick-off time.
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"No record of an incident at the game, and I just got that information... so we had no record of an incident, and we'll be obviously looking into that," Jones said, as per Fox News.{{/usCountry}}
"No record of an incident at the game, and I just got that information... so we had no record of an incident, and we'll be obviously looking into that," Jones said, as per Fox News.{{/usCountry}}
He added, "My understanding is that the individual went to the game, and didn't feel good at the game, and then left and then had been hospitalized. But we weren't aware of any incident involving a fan at the game."
Jones said the stadium has strong surveillance and that about 6,000 workers are there on game day. "We have quite a surveillance at every aspect of our game, so it is really a rare if we didn't know of any incident... We have 6,000 workers on game day," he said.
Jones said he will pass any surveillance footage to investigators. When asked if the Cowboys would give footage to police if needed, he replied, "Of course," according to Fox News.
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What happened to the fan
As per Fox News, police say Mario Narro fell during a fight at the stadium. According to reports, he stayed at the game but later told friends he was in pain. Paramedics at the stadium treated him before he was taken to a hospital. His family says he died on Wednesday.
The family has started a GoFundMe page called "Bringing Mario Home to Rest". The organizer, Lois DeLara, says she is Mario's niece and that he travelled to Texas for a football game.
"You will forever be loved and missed," DeLara wrote.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.