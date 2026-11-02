Jerry Jones shuts down Brian Schottenheimer firing talk despite Cowboys' collapse against Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys suffered a frustrating defeat against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after twice building a 14-point advantage but ultimately failing to hold on.

Jerry Jones dismissed suggestions that Brian Schottenheimer could be on the verge of losing his job. (AP Photo)

Their latest collapse was particularly damaging, as Dallas led 24-10 with just 14:20 remaining in the fourth quarter before allowing Arizona to turn the game around. The defeat also marked the first time in franchise history that the Cowboys had lost a game after carrying a lead of at least 14 points into the fourth quarter.

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Dallas' defensive struggles have become increasingly concerning, with the unit now allowing at least 20 points in 15 consecutive games, the longest active streak of its kind across the NFL. The disappointing run has naturally raised questions about head coach Brian Schottenheimer's future, with speculation growing over whether the franchise could consider a coaching change.

Jerry Jones backs Brian Schottenheimer

However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has moved to dismiss suggestions that Schottenheimer could be on the verge of losing his job. Speaking to reporters shortly after Sunday's defeat, Jones was directly questioned about the possibility of making a coaching change but indicated that such a decision was not under consideration at this stage.

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{{^usCountry}} "Yeah, we're not going to get into anything. That's not in my mind at this time. But the main thing that's in my mind is we tee it up for those kinds of spots to win it," Jones said when asked about a coaching change. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Yeah, we're not going to get into anything. That's not in my mind at this time. But the main thing that's in my mind is we tee it up for those kinds of spots to win it," Jones said when asked about a coaching change. {{/usCountry}}

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"We really do want those situations to call for it, bring it on. And we got it and didn't get it. ... None of us are getting it done, and that should be my concern. So I'm not pointing at Schotty. I'm not pointing to anybody, but none of us have it done," Jones elaborated.

Jones rules out immediate coaching change

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Jones has made only one in-season coaching dismissal during his 38-year ownership of the Cowboys, having parted ways with Wade Phillips midway through the 2010 campaign. However, the billionaire owner made it clear that he does not view Schottenheimer's situation in the same light and is not currently considering a similar move.

"I made a change, and I don't want to mention it because I'm not proud of it," Jones said. "But I made a change with Wade Phillips there in the middle of the season, and I don't see that here.," he said.

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Despite Dallas' inconsistent performances under Schottenheimer, Jones does not appear ready to hold the head coach solely responsible for the team's disappointing 2026 campaign. Instead, he believes the problems extend across the organization, making the latest defeat a collective failure rather than an issue that can be attributed to one individual.

"Well, I will say that a lot of people let Brian down today," Jones said. "So for whatever criticism we want to have with Brian, we can all get in line. And that was a total team loss to use a cliche. That was a total team effort out there for us," the Cowboys owner explained.

Schottenheimer faces growing pressure

Despite Jones' public show of support, Schottenheimer's record continues to raise questions about his position as Dallas head coach. He now holds a 10-14-1 record through Sunday's defeat, while the Cowboys have extended their losing run against Arizona to five consecutive games.

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Dallas must now focus on correcting its defensive problems and finding consistency as the season moves forward. Although Jones has ruled out an immediate coaching change, further disappointing performances could put Schottenheimer's future back under scrutiny.

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For now, Jones and Prescott continue to stand by their head coach. However, with the Cowboys sitting at 3-5, Schottenheimer will need to deliver better results to ease the growing pressure surrounding his position.