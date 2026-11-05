Joe Milton III replaces Tanner McKee as Eagles make another quarterback switch amid Jalen Hurts' absence

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly decided to make a change at quarterback, moving on from Tanner McKee as their starter and handing the role to Joe Milton III.

Philadelphia Eagles handed the starting quarterback role to Joe Milton III. (AP Photo)

Philadelphia, the defending NFC East champions, has endured a difficult campaign, sitting at 2-6 and at the bottom of the division standings.

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With Sunday's matchup against the New York Giants approaching, the Eagles have opted to give Milton an opportunity to lead the offence, announcing him as their new starting quarterback.

Joe Milton's brief NFL career so far

Milton is particularly known for his powerful throwing arm and ability to deliver deep passes, making him a notable option under center.

The quarterback entered the NFL after being selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 193rd overall. He subsequently spent time with the Dallas Cowboys during the 2025 season.

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{{^usCountry}} Across five NFL appearances, the 26-year-old has completed 37 of 53 passing attempts for 424 yards, throwing two interceptions. He featured in one game for New England before making four appearances with Dallas. Eagles navigate another quarterback change {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Across five NFL appearances, the 26-year-old has completed 37 of 53 passing attempts for 424 yards, throwing two interceptions. He featured in one game for New England before making four appearances with Dallas. Eagles navigate another quarterback change {{/usCountry}}

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Both the Eagles and Giants will now have relied on three different starting quarterbacks during the season. Philadelphia's original starter, Jalen Hurts, remains on injured reserve after being diagnosed with blood clots. McKee, who took over from Hurts, appeared in three games but failed to secure a victory in any of his starts.

He finished that stretch completing 72 of 114 passes for 638 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Giants have also been forced to make changes at quarterback after losing their original starter. Jaxson Dart began the season in that role but suffered a season-ending knee injury just seven snaps into New York's Week 2 contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

Milton vs Giants last time

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Milton previously went up against the Giants in the 2025 regular-season finale on January 4, when New York secured a 34-17 victory.

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Milton recorded seven completions on 13 attempts for 73 yards and threw an interception in that appearance. He also added four rushing yards on a single carry. Sunday's matchup will mark his first career start in the NFL.