The San Diego Padres have agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal with left-handed reliever JoJo Romero, strengthening their bullpen with an experienced arm who could slot in ahead of closer Mason Miller. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the agreement on Wednesday.

San Diego Padres have agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal with left-handed reliever JoJo Romero. (AP Photo) more less

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“Left-handed reliever JoJo Romero and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a free agent contract, a source tells ESPN,” Passan tweeted on X.

Padres secure three-year deal with Romero

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The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal revealed that Romero's contract with the Padres is worth $21 million over three years.

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{{^usCountry}} Confirming the agreement, Rosenthal wrote on X: “Free-agent lefty reliever JoJo Romero in agreement with Padres on three-year, $21 million contract, source tells @TheAthletic.” Romero's 2026 season with two teams {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Confirming the agreement, Rosenthal wrote on X: “Free-agent lefty reliever JoJo Romero in agreement with Padres on three-year, $21 million contract, source tells @TheAthletic.” Romero's 2026 season with two teams {{/usCountry}}

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Romero spent the 2026 campaign with two teams, beginning the season with the St. Louis Cardinals before finishing it with the World Series-winning Milwaukee Brewers. He appeared in 44 games for St. Louis, posting a 3.35 ERA across 43 innings while recording 43 strikeouts and issuing 16 walks.

The Brewers acquired him at the trade deadline, and he went on to register a 3.38 ERA in 11 appearances spanning 13.1 innings, with 11 strikeouts and just two walks.

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The 30-year-old also delivered strong numbers during Milwaukee's postseason run, allowing a 1.13 ERA in seven outings while striking out 11 and walking one over eight innings.

The Philadelphia Phillies selected Romero in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft, and he made his major league debut with the team in 2020. After struggling to establish himself in the big leagues during his early appearances, he was dealt to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022.

Cardinals trade proves career turning point

The move to St. Louis proved to be a turning point in his career, as Romero gradually developed into a dependable bullpen arm. He recorded a 3.36 ERA across 59 innings and 65 appearances in his first full season in 2024. He followed that up with an even stronger campaign in 2025, finishing with a 2.07 ERA over 61 innings in 65 outings.

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Although Romero is not known for his fastball velocity, averaging 93.7 mph and placing in the 38th percentile, he has found success by keeping the ball on the ground. According to Baseball Savant, he ranked in the 88th percentile for ground-ball rate in 2026.