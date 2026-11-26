The Detroit Lions will be missing defensive end D.J. Wonnum for their Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Chicago Bears, dealing another blow to a defense already struggling with injuries.

D.J. Wonnum is inactive for the Bears game. (Getty Images via AFP) more less

Wonnum had been listed as questionable because of a back issue after sitting out the first two practice sessions of the week. His limited participation in Wednesday's walkthrough offered some hope that he might be fit to play, but he ultimately failed to recover in time for Thursday's contest.

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The defensive end was subsequently named among Detroit's inactive list ahead of kickoff.

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Wonnum emerges as Lions' defensive leader

Wonnum's absence is a significant setback for Detroit, as the veteran defensive end leads the Lions with 7.0 sacks this season. Tyler Lacy, Ahmed Hassanein, Eric O'Neill and Anthony Lucas are among the players who need to step up and help fill the gap left by him in Thursday's matchup.

With All-Pro defensive end Aidan Hutchinson sidelined for the remainder of the season, Wonnum has emerged as an increasingly important part of Detroit's defensive setup during the second half of the campaign.

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{{^usCountry}} Although he has been on the field for just 56 percent of the team's defensive snaps, the 29-year-old is enjoying the most productive season of his career. His seven sacks and 22 quarterback pressures have made him one of the Lions' most valuable offseason acquisitions. Lions inactive list {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although he has been on the field for just 56 percent of the team's defensive snaps, the 29-year-old is enjoying the most productive season of his career. His seven sacks and 22 quarterback pressures have made him one of the Lions' most valuable offseason acquisitions. Lions inactive list {{/usCountry}}

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The Lions will also be without safety Chuck Clark, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.

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Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw, defensive back Keith Abney and defensive end Tyrus Wheat have likewise been ruled inactive for Detroit.

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Bears inactive list

On the Bears' side, quarterback Case Keenum, cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Isaac Yiadom, defensive back Elijah Hicks, running back Roschon Johnson, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden and defensive lineman Jayden Loving have all been left off the active roster for the matchup.

This story is being updated.

Deep Dive Why was D.J. Wonnum ruled out of the Lions' Thanksgiving game against the Bears? Wonnum was dealing with a back injury and did not recover in time to play. Detroit listed him as inactive before kickoff. Did D.J. Wonnum practice before the Lions-Bears Thanksgiving game? He sat out the first two practice sessions of the week and took part in Wednesday's walkthrough on a limited basis. He was still unable to play Thursday. How did D.J. Wonnum's absence affect the Lions' defense? His absence was another setback for a Detroit defense already struggling with injuries. The article does not specify how the team adjusted its lineup.