The Detroit Lions will be missing defensive end D.J. Wonnum for their Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Chicago Bears, dealing another blow to a defense already struggling with injuries.
Wonnum had been listed as questionable because of a back issue after sitting out the first two practice sessions of the week. His limited participation in Wednesday's walkthrough offered some hope that he might be fit to play, but he ultimately failed to recover in time for Thursday's contest.
The defensive end was subsequently named among Detroit's inactive list ahead of kickoff.
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Wonnum emerges as Lions' defensive leader
Wonnum's absence is a significant setback for Detroit, as the veteran defensive end leads the Lions with 7.0 sacks this season. Tyler Lacy, Ahmed Hassanein, Eric O'Neill and Anthony Lucas are among the players who need to step up and help fill the gap left by him in Thursday's matchup.
With All-Pro defensive end Aidan Hutchinson sidelined for the remainder of the season, Wonnum has emerged as an increasingly important part of Detroit's defensive setup during the second half of the campaign.
Although he has been on the field for just 56 percent of the team's defensive snaps, the 29-year-old is enjoying the most productive season of his career. His seven sacks and 22 quarterback pressures have made him one of the Lions' most valuable offseason acquisitions.
Lions inactive list{{/usCountry}}
Although he has been on the field for just 56 percent of the team's defensive snaps, the 29-year-old is enjoying the most productive season of his career. His seven sacks and 22 quarterback pressures have made him one of the Lions' most valuable offseason acquisitions.
Lions inactive list{{/usCountry}}
The Lions will also be without safety Chuck Clark, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.
Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw, defensive back Keith Abney and defensive end Tyrus Wheat have likewise been ruled inactive for Detroit.
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Bears inactive list
On the Bears' side, quarterback Case Keenum, cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Isaac Yiadom, defensive back Elijah Hicks, running back Roschon Johnson, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden and defensive lineman Jayden Loving have all been left off the active roster for the matchup.
This story is being updated.
Deep Dive
Why was D.J. Wonnum ruled out of the Lions' Thanksgiving game against the Bears?
Did D.J. Wonnum practice before the Lions-Bears Thanksgiving game?
How did D.J. Wonnum's absence affect the Lions' defense?
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.