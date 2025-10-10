Mike Greenwell cause of death: What type of cancer was Red Sox star suffering from?

Mike Greenwell, former Boston Red Sox outfielder, two-time All-Star, and member of the team’s Hall of Fame, has died at 62 after battling a rare form of thyroid cancer. Boston Red Sox legend Mike Greenwell has died(X)

The Lee County Government confirmed his death in a Facebook statement, calling Greenwell “a strong advocate for the people and businesses of Lee County” and praising his commitment to finding “meaningful solutions to the challenges his community faced.”

According to Boston’s WCVB, Greenwell was diagnosed in August with medullary thyroid cancer, a rare and aggressive disease that affects the thyroid’s parafollicular C cells, which produce the hormone calcitonin rather than thyroid hormone. The American Thyroid Association notes that medullary thyroid cancer represents only about 1–2% of all thyroid cancer cases in the US.

Greenwell, affectionately nicknamed ‘The Gator’, spent his entire MLB career with the Red Sox from 1985 to 1996, earning All-Star honors twice and leaving a lasting mark on Boston baseball. Beyond the diamond, he remained deeply involved in his community as a Lee County Commissioner in Florida.

Tributes have poured in from fans and former teammates, remembering Greenwell not only for his on-field achievements but also for his kindness and service to others.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Red Sox Hall of Famer Mike Greenwell. “The Gator” spent his entire career in a Red Sox uniform and was a beloved fixture of Fenway and Fort Myers. He gave so much to Lee County and Sox Nation. We send our love to the Greenwell family,” the Red Sox said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.