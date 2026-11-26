Molly Miller, now in her second season as head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils women's basketball team, has attracted considerable attention from fans, with her courtside presence and fashion choices becoming talking points.

Molly Miller's basketball journey began as a standout point guard at Drury University. (Getty Images via AFP) more less

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In an era where viral moments can quickly bring someone into the spotlight, Miller has experienced growing recognition over the past three years. Here's a closer look at her career journey and personal life.

Inside Molly Miller's married life and family

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{{^usCountry}} Alongside her achievements in basketball, Molly Miller has also attracted interest in her personal life and marriage to Derek Miller. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alongside her achievements in basketball, Molly Miller has also attracted interest in her personal life and marriage to Derek Miller. {{/usCountry}}

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Her husband, who is from Bowling Green, Ohio, has reportedly built a professional career in football operations and recruiting.

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The couple got married in September 2012 and have two children together: a son, Cy, and a daughter, Crosby.

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From Drury standout to successful coach

Before taking charge at Arizona State, Miller had already established herself as one of the rising names in college basketball after guiding Grand Canyon's women's team to the NCAA Tournament.

However, Miller's basketball journey began as a standout point guard at Drury University, where she accumulated 1,570 career points and was later inducted into the Great Lakes Valley Conference Hall of Fame.

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She transitioned into coaching after her playing career and quickly made an impact at her alma mater. In charge of Drury's women's basketball program, Miller posted a remarkable 180-17 record, secured four Great Lakes Valley Conference titles and guided the team to the Final Four of the 2019 NCAA Division II Tournament.

Grand Canyon success boosts coaching profile

Her success at Drury earned her an opportunity at Grand Canyon University, where she spent the next five seasons continuing to build her coaching reputation. During her time with the Antelopes, she earned WAC Coach of the Year honors after leading the program to a remarkable 32-3 season, including an unbeaten 16-0 run in conference play.

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The Antelopes recorded a 117-38 overall mark during her tenure, highlighted by a 30-game winning streak, a WAC championship and the first NCAA Tournament appearance in the program's history.

Miller secures long-term Arizona State deal

That impressive run eventually opened the door for the 41-year-old to take over at Arizona State. Following her debut season with the Sun Devils, the university rewarded her with a multi-year contract extension, keeping her in charge of the program through April 30, 2031.