    Nathaniel Rateliff of ‘The Night Sweats’ performs National Anthem at Broncos vs Patriots; Watch

    Updated on: Jan 26, 2026 1:43 AM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    Jarrett Stidham of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field prior to the AFC Championship Playoff game against the New England Patriots. (Getty Images via AFP)
    Colorado native Nathaniel Rateliff sang the national anthem before Broncos vs Patriots, marking his return to Empower Field as the sole pregame performer.

    Nathaniel Rateliff of the band ‘The Night Sweats’ performed the National Anthem at the pregame show of the Denver Broncos vs New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

    Nathaniel Rateliff, who is from Colorado, famously performed at the Empower Field at Mile High before a Broncos vs Bengals game in 2015. With no half-time show for Sunday's championship playoff, Rateliff was the only performer gracing the pre-game show.

    Here's a video of Nathaniel Rateliff performing the National Anthem:

    Social Media Frustrated With Performance

    Viewers, however, were not especially impressed with the performance and expressed their displeasure over the singing on social media.

    “That was top 3 worst national anthem performances I have ever heard. That was so cringe,” one user wrote.

    Also read: Mack Hollins injury news: Why Patriots star arrived barefoot for Broncos game, chanting ‘Warriors, come out to play’

    “Absolutely terrible national anthem. Who chose this guy?” said another.

    “Worst national anthem ever. Can’t believe how many notes he missed,” said another.

    “This is a terrible national anthem, lol. This is the best Broncos country could do?” said one.

    “The national anthem is currently being butchered,” wrote one.

    Nathaniel Rateliff, a Colorado-based singer-songwriter, is best known as the frontman of Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. The band has multiple Grammy nominations and several Billboard chart toppers.

    • Shamik Banerjee
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shamik Banerjee

      Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.Read More

