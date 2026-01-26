Nathaniel Rateliff of ‘The Night Sweats’ performs National Anthem at Broncos vs Patriots; Watch

Nathaniel Rateliff of the band ‘The Night Sweats’ performed the National Anthem at the pregame show of the Denver Broncos vs New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

Nathaniel Rateliff, who is from Colorado, famously performed at the Empower Field at Mile High before a Broncos vs Bengals game in 2015. With no half-time show for Sunday's championship playoff, Rateliff was the only performer gracing the pre-game show.

Here's a video of Nathaniel Rateliff performing the National Anthem: