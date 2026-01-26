Nathaniel Rateliff of ‘The Night Sweats’ performs National Anthem at Broncos vs Patriots; Watch
Colorado native Nathaniel Rateliff sang the national anthem before Broncos vs Patriots, marking his return to Empower Field as the sole pregame performer.
Nathaniel Rateliff of the band ‘The Night Sweats’ performed the National Anthem at the pregame show of the Denver Broncos vs New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon.
Nathaniel Rateliff, who is from Colorado, famously performed at the Empower Field at Mile High before a Broncos vs Bengals game in 2015. With no half-time show for Sunday's championship playoff, Rateliff was the only performer gracing the pre-game show.
Here's a video of Nathaniel Rateliff performing the National Anthem:
Social Media Frustrated With Performance
Viewers, however, were not especially impressed with the performance and expressed their displeasure over the singing on social media.
“That was top 3 worst national anthem performances I have ever heard. That was so cringe,” one user wrote.
“Absolutely terrible national anthem. Who chose this guy?” said another.
“Worst national anthem ever. Can’t believe how many notes he missed,” said another.
“This is a terrible national anthem, lol. This is the best Broncos country could do?” said one.
“The national anthem is currently being butchered,” wrote one.
Nathaniel Rateliff, a Colorado-based singer-songwriter, is best known as the frontman of Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. The band has multiple Grammy nominations and several Billboard chart toppers.
