Mack Hollins injury news: Why Patriots star arrived barefoot for Broncos game, chanting ‘Warriors, come out to play’
Mack Hollins has his own ways. The New England Patriots star arrived barefoot for the championship game against the Denver Broncos
Mack Hollins has his own ways. The New England Patriots star arrived barefoot for the championship game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. He was chanting ‘Warriors, come out to play’ while clinking two bottles. The 32-year-old was activated from injured reserve on Saturday and is back on the 53-man roster.
Why Mack Hollins came in barefoot
Hollins has never treated footwear as a necessity. Long before kickoff, the Patriots' wide receiver has made it a habit to ditch his cleats and walk onto the field barefoot.
The Warriors
With temperatures biting and stakes sky-high, Hollins arrived at the stadium gates barefoot, fully embracing the cold. As he rang a bottle and repeatedly shouted 'Warriors', he nodded to the 1979 cult film The Warriors.
Mack Hollins injury update
The veteran WR has been sidelined since Week 16 with an abdominal injury. The 32-year-old was placed on IR in December and missed four games. This week, Hollins returned to practice and was limited. On Friday, he was listed as a full participant.
In a positive update for the Patriots, Hollins is likely to be at his best against the Broncos on Sunday. He recorded 46 catches for 550 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season.
New England Patriots depth chart
Offense
Quarterback (QB)
Drake Maye
Joshua Dobbs
Tommy DeVito
Running Back (RB)
Rhamondre Stevenson
TreVeyon Henderson
Fullback (FB)
Jack Westover
Wide Receiver (WR)
Stefon Diggs
Mack Hollins
Wide Receiver (WR)
DeMario Douglas
Kyle Williams
Wide Receiver (WR)
Kayshon Boutte
Efton Chism III
Tight End (TE)
Hunter Henry
Austin Hooper
CJ Dippre
Left Tackle (LT)
Vederian Lowe
Will Campbell
Thayer Munford Jr.
Left Guard (LG)
Jared Wilson
Caedan Wallace
Center (C)
Garrett Bradbury
Ben Brown
Right Guard (RG)
Mike Onwenu
Caedan Wallace
Right Tackle (RT)
Morgan Moses
Marcus Bryant
Defense
Outside Linebacker (OLB)
K’Lavon Chaisson
Elijah Ponder
Defensive Tackle (DT)
Christian Barmore
Joshua Farmer
Nose Tackle (NT)
Khyiris Tonga
Eric Gregory
Defensive Tackle (DT)
Milton Williams
Cory Durden
Outside Linebacker (OLB)
Harold Landry III
Anfernee Jennings
Bradyn Swinson
Linebacker (LB)
Robert Spillane
Marte Mapu
Jahlani Tavai
Linebacker (LB)
Christian Elliss
Jack Gibbens
Chad Muma
Cornerback (CB)
Carlton Davis III
Charles Woods
Safety (S)
Jaylinn Hawkins
Dell Pettus
Brenden Schooler
Safety (S)
Craig Woodson
Dell Pettus
Cornerback (CB)
Christian Gonzalez
Marcus Jones
Special Teams
Kicker (K)
Andy Borregales
Punter (P)
Bryce Baringer
Holder (H)
Bryce Baringer
Punt Returner (PR)
Marcus Jones
Efton Chism III
Kick Returner (KR)
Kyle Williams
Terrell Jennings
Efton Chism III
Long Snapper (LS)
Julian Ashby
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.Read More