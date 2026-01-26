Edit Profile
    Mack Hollins injury news: Why Patriots star arrived barefoot for Broncos game, chanting ‘Warriors, come out to play’

    Published on: Jan 26, 2026 1:15 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) reacts after a play against the Buffalo Bills (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
    Mack Hollins has his own ways. The New England Patriots star arrived barefoot for the championship game against the Denver Broncos

    Mack Hollins has his own ways. The New England Patriots star arrived barefoot for the championship game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. He was chanting ‘Warriors, come out to play’ while clinking two bottles. The 32-year-old was activated from injured reserve on Saturday and is back on the 53-man roster.

    Why Mack Hollins came in barefoot

    Hollins has never treated footwear as a necessity. Long before kickoff, the Patriots' wide receiver has made it a habit to ditch his cleats and walk onto the field barefoot.

    The Warriors

    With temperatures biting and stakes sky-high, Hollins arrived at the stadium gates barefoot, fully embracing the cold. As he rang a bottle and repeatedly shouted 'Warriors', he nodded to the 1979 cult film The Warriors.

    Mack Hollins injury update

    The veteran WR has been sidelined since Week 16 with an abdominal injury. The 32-year-old was placed on IR in December and missed four games. This week, Hollins returned to practice and was limited. On Friday, he was listed as a full participant.

    In a positive update for the Patriots, Hollins is likely to be at his best against the Broncos on Sunday. He recorded 46 catches for 550 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season.

    New England Patriots depth chart

    Offense

    Quarterback (QB)

    Drake Maye

    Joshua Dobbs

    Tommy DeVito

    Running Back (RB)

    Rhamondre Stevenson

    TreVeyon Henderson

    Fullback (FB)

    Jack Westover

    Wide Receiver (WR)

    Stefon Diggs

    Mack Hollins

    Wide Receiver (WR)

    DeMario Douglas

    Kyle Williams

    Wide Receiver (WR)

    Kayshon Boutte

    Efton Chism III

    Tight End (TE)

    Hunter Henry

    Austin Hooper

    CJ Dippre

    Left Tackle (LT)

    Vederian Lowe

    Will Campbell

    Thayer Munford Jr.

    Left Guard (LG)

    Jared Wilson

    Caedan Wallace

    Center (C)

    Garrett Bradbury

    Ben Brown

    Right Guard (RG)

    Mike Onwenu

    Caedan Wallace

    Right Tackle (RT)

    Morgan Moses

    Marcus Bryant

    Defense

    Outside Linebacker (OLB)

    K’Lavon Chaisson

    Elijah Ponder

    Defensive Tackle (DT)

    Christian Barmore

    Joshua Farmer

    Nose Tackle (NT)

    Khyiris Tonga

    Eric Gregory

    Defensive Tackle (DT)

    Milton Williams

    Cory Durden

    Outside Linebacker (OLB)

    Harold Landry III

    Anfernee Jennings

    Bradyn Swinson

    Linebacker (LB)

    Robert Spillane

    Marte Mapu

    Jahlani Tavai

    Linebacker (LB)

    Christian Elliss

    Jack Gibbens

    Chad Muma

    Cornerback (CB)

    Carlton Davis III

    Charles Woods

    Safety (S)

    Jaylinn Hawkins

    Dell Pettus

    Brenden Schooler

    Safety (S)

    Craig Woodson

    Dell Pettus

    Cornerback (CB)

    Christian Gonzalez

    Marcus Jones

    Special Teams

    Kicker (K)

    Andy Borregales

    Punter (P)

    Bryce Baringer

    Holder (H)

    Bryce Baringer

    Punt Returner (PR)

    Marcus Jones

    Efton Chism III

    Kick Returner (KR)

    Kyle Williams

    Terrell Jennings

    Efton Chism III

    Long Snapper (LS)

    Julian Ashby

    • Yash Nitish Bajaj
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.Read More

