Mack Hollins injury news: Why Patriots star arrived barefoot for Broncos game, chanting ‘Warriors, come out to play’

Mack Hollins has his own ways. The New England Patriots star arrived barefoot for the championship game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. He was chanting ‘Warriors, come out to play’ while clinking two bottles. The 32-year-old was activated from injured reserve on Saturday and is back on the 53-man roster.

Why Mack Hollins came in barefoot Hollins has never treated footwear as a necessity. Long before kickoff, the Patriots' wide receiver has made it a habit to ditch his cleats and walk onto the field barefoot.