NBA Finals Game 5: Pacers vs Thunder clash to feature rare starting lineup introductions for the first time in 12 years

The NBA Finals Game 5 is here, and it will feature something unique for the fans: starting lineup introductions for both the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) battles Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) for the rebound during game four of the 2025 NBA Finals.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

According to a report by ESPN’s Shams Charania, ABC will broadcast the starting lineup introductions ahead of the 8:30 PM ET tip-off. It will be the first time that such introductions will be broadcast ahead of the NBA finals since the San Antonio Spurs vs the Miami Heat clash in 2013.

“Fun news: ABC is airing the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers starting lineup introductions ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals tonight (8:30 PM ET) – the first time starting introductions will be broadcast at the Finals since 2013, sources said,” Charania wrote on social media platform X.

The NBA Finals Game 5 will start on Monday night in Oklahoma, with the series still in balance. While all eyes will certainly be on the game's result, getting those introductions will add another cool layer to it.

The NBA Finals back and forth

The back-and-forth of these NBA Finals has been constant. Game 1 went to Indiana, so Oklahoma City had to bounce back in Game 2. Indiana reclaimed the series lead in Game 3, only to see Oklahoma City answer yet again in Game 4, knotting the series 2-2.

And now, Game 5. The swing game, as some call it. The winner on Monday night — Pacers vs. Thunder in Oklahoma City — will take a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals, moving one win away from hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Odds are, the Game 5 winner will go on to win the series. It's happened that way 23 times in the previous 31 instances of the NBA Finals being tied at two games apiece.

So, who will win NBA Finals Game 5?