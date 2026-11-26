Green Bay Packers linebacker Micah Parsons is set to make his season debut as anticipated, while running back Josh Jacobs will sit out the team's Thanksgiving Eve clash against the Los Angeles Rams.

Josh Jacobs will sit out the team's Thanksgiving Eve clash. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) more less

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Parsons is returning to action for the first time since Dec. 14 last year, when a serious knee injury brought his debut season in Green Bay to an early end. The five-time Pro Bowl linebacker underwent surgery and spent several months recovering before rejoining practice three weeks ago.

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Jacobs, meanwhile, will miss his second consecutive game on Wednesday night after having surgery to repair a broken finger.

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The three-time Pro Bowl running back has featured in just three of Green Bay's 11 games this season, having also been sidelined for the first six while on the commissioner's exempt list following a domestic violence incident.

Johnson and Lloyd shoulder rushing duties

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{{^usCountry}} With Jacobs unavailable, Kaleb Johnson and MarShawn Lloyd have handled most of Green Bay's rushing duties. However, the Packers (6-4) continue to struggle on the ground, ranking last in the NFL with an average of just 67.0 rushing yards per game. Packers inactive list {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With Jacobs unavailable, Kaleb Johnson and MarShawn Lloyd have handled most of Green Bay's rushing duties. However, the Packers (6-4) continue to struggle on the ground, ranking last in the NFL with an average of just 67.0 rushing yards per game. Packers inactive list {{/usCountry}}

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Green Bay will also be without linebacker Zaire Franklin for a fifth consecutive contest as he continues to recover from a shin injury. On a positive note, center Sean Rhyan has returned after missing nearly all of the previous four games because of an ankle problem. Guard Kevin Zeitler is also back after recovering from a triceps injury.

Rams avoid surprises on inactive list

The Rams (6-4), meanwhile, had no unexpected names on their inactive list ahead of the teams' first Wednesday matchup in several decades.

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Los Angeles offensive lineman Justin Dedich is available for his first appearance of the season, providing some depth after starting linemen Coleman Shelton and Steve Avila sustained injuries in recent weeks. Running back Kyren Williams and safety Kam Curl are also cleared to play despite dealing with toe injuries.