'First Nick Chubb, now KC Concepcion': Fans want Minkah Fitzpatrick 'out of the league' after Browns WR's Week 5 injury

The Cleveland Browns’ clash with the New York Jets took a concerning turn in the first quarter when Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion was involved in a heavy collision with Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, leaving him flat on the ground.

KC Concepcion was involved in a heavy collision with Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, leaving him flat on the ground. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Fitzpatrick faces fierce backlash from fans

Footage of the incident quickly went viral, prompting a strong reaction from fans, with some criticizing the Jets quarterback and calling for him to be removed from the league.

One fan wrote, “Minkah Fitzpatrick should be out of the league.”

The same fan tweeted, “First Nick Chubb and now this.”

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{{^usCountry}} Fitzpatrick was also involved in the incident that led to Nick Chubb’s season-ending injury in 2023. During a Monday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns running back suffered a serious knee injury after Fitzpatrick tackled him low. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fitzpatrick was also involved in the incident that led to Nick Chubb’s season-ending injury in 2023. During a Monday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns running back suffered a serious knee injury after Fitzpatrick tackled him low. {{/usCountry}}

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Another user referred to the incident and tweeted, “He's always hurting browns players. Nick chubb knee”.

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Another fan voiced strong frustration with the Jets safety, accusing him of making dangerous plays and targeting opponents. The user wrote, “Diving at Nick Chubb knee, headhunting KC Concepcion, Minkah Fitzpatrick is trash and a dirty player. After what he did to Chubb, I’ve renamed him Kneekah Fitzpatrick.”

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One user called for Fitzpatrick to be banned from football and tweeted, “Ban Minkah Fitzpatrick from the sport... Not only did he end Nick Chubb’s career… Ripped off KC Concepcions helmet and hit him helmet to helmet 4 plays later… Absolutely disgusting”

How did Concepcion get injured?

Fitzpatrick had already been penalized 15 yards for a facemask foul on Concepcion after pulling off the receiver’s helmet just a few plays earlier. He was then hit with another 13-yard penalty for a clear blow to the head.

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The 22-year-old wide receiver remained on the ground face down for a few moments before turning over, with his eyes appearing to roll back. He was helped off the field and taken to the locker room, where he was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.