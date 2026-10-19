Oregon star WR Evan Stewart arrested in Springfield, Oregon: All we know about charges against him

Evan Stewart was reportedly arrested on October 18 in connection with a driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII) charge, a Springfield Municipal Jail staff member told KATU
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Based on the details disclosed, Stewart was discharged approximately one hour after his booking, at 8 a.m., and released to a third party whose name corresponds with that of an Oregon Ducks wide receiver.
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The arrest report emerges following social media discussions alleging that several Oregon Ducks football athletes had been taken into custody.
Stewart was ruled out for the October 18, 2026 matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers following an undisclosed injury, having been downgraded from questionable to doubtful status on the gameday availability report.
Who is Evan Stewart? A look at his career
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Stewart was raised in Frisco, Texas, where he completed his education at Liberty High School. During his junior year, he accumulated 46 receptions for 913 yards and nine touchdowns.
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Stewart was raised in Frisco, Texas, where he completed his education at Liberty High School. During his junior year, he accumulated 46 receptions for 913 yards and nine touchdowns.
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As a four-star recruit, Stewart initially pledged to play college football at Texas during his junior year, despite receiving offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Texas A&M.
However, he reversed his commitment one month later and reopened his recruitment options. Stewart chose not to participate in his senior season, appearing in only three games during which he recorded 19 catches for 414 yards and three touchdowns.
Following his re-evaluation as a five-star prospect during his senior year, Stewart committed to Texas A&M in November and subsequently signed his National Letter of Intent with the university in December. He participated in the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game.
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In addition to football, Stewart competed on the track and field team, earning the Texas 5A long jump championship and finishing second in the triple jump competition during his junior year.
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.