What happened to Cam Edwards? Michigan State RB's latest update after injury scare against Nebraska
With Cam Edwards unable to continue, Marvis Parrish stepped in at running back and handled consecutive carries for the Spartans.
Michigan State was dealt an early blow against Nebraska on Saturday when running back Cam Edwards had to leave the game with an apparent leg injury.
What happened to Cam Edwards?
Edwards was taken off the field on a cart and appeared visibly upset as he was transported toward the Spartans’ locker room.
Edwards’ injury came with 9:41 remaining in the opening quarter. He took a screen pass 23 yards before a Nebraska defender brought him down at the end of the play, and Edwards immediately reached for his right knee.
Trainers attended to him on the field as the officials called a media timeout. After receiving attention in the sideline medical tent, Edwards was eventually taken away on a cart. He appeared frustrated during the ride, covering his head with a towel and leaning his head back as he was taken toward the tunnel.
Footage reveals a possible knee injury
Following the break in action, the Big Ten Network showed a replay that offered a closer look at the incident. The footage showed Edwards’ right knee appearing to twist awkwardly as the Nebraska defender made the tackle.
Also read | What did Colin Simmons do? Why was he penalized during Tennessee vs Texas? ‘Urination celebration’ explained
With Edwards unable to continue, Marvis Parrish stepped in at running back and handled consecutive carries for the Spartans.
Edwards making early impact
Before leaving the game, Cam Edwards had already recorded four rushing attempts for 16 yards against Nebraska. He also contributed a 23-yard reception, making him one of only two Michigan State players with a catch during the early stages of the contest.
Through the opening three games of the season, Edwards had established himself as Michigan State’s top rushing option. He entered the Nebraska matchup with 288 yards on 60 carries, which ranked seventh among Big Ten running backs. He was also the only Spartans player to have surpassed 15 rushing attempts this season.
Edwards’ standout career before Michigan State
The Nebraska game marked Edwards’ fifth year of college football. He spent the previous four seasons at UConn before transferring to Michigan State in the fall, quickly becoming an important part of the Spartans’ offense.
Also read | Did Donald Trump get booed at Texas vs Tennessee? Who was sitting with him at Neyland Stadium? What we know
Edwards entered Saturday with 2,978 career rushing yards and 30 touchdowns. His production steadily increased from 2023 through 2025, eventually establishing him as one of the more productive running backs in college football.
During his final season at UConn, he rushed for 1,240 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 187 receiving yards and another touchdown.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More