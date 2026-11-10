Puka Nacua’s injury setback could keep Rams WR out until Week 15 after latest diagnosis

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed on Monday that wide receiver Puka Nacua is likely to be placed on injured reserve after suffering MCL and PCL sprains along with a turf toe injury.

Puka Nacua sustained the injuries during Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Puka Nacua sustained the injuries during the final offensive play of Sunday's 20-13 win over the Washington Commanders. Despite the setback, he delivered an impressive performance, recording 14 receptions for 150 yards and a touchdown, while adding another 20 yards on two rushing attempts.

Puka Nacua injury update

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The receiver underwent an MRI on Monday to assess the extent of his knee injury. “He’ll probably be a guy that we put on IR as a result of that,” the Rams coach said. McVay also indicated that Nacua could remain sidelined for "at least a month," prompting the Rams to consider placing him on injured reserve.

Nacua is known for his physical approach on the field, a quality that makes him a challenging opponent for defenders across the league. However, injuries have interrupted his availability this season.

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He missed two games in September because of a groin problem after previously dealing with a core muscle injury during training camp. More recently, he suffered a calf strain during practice late last month.

When could Nacua return?

If placed on injured reserve, the 25-year-old wide receiver would be eligible to return in Week 15 at the earliest, when the Rams are scheduled to face the Dallas Cowboys on December 20.

Although Los Angeles has a bye scheduled for Week 11, it would not count towards Nacua's required absence. NFL rules mandate that players placed on injured reserve miss a minimum of four games rather than simply four weeks.

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Through the current campaign, Nacua has recorded 70 catches on 93 targets for 715 yards and four touchdowns. His receiving yardage currently ranks seventh among NFL wide receivers. The injury comes as the Rams are enjoying a three-game winning streak after beginning the season with a 2-4 record.

Rams receiver depth takes hit

However, the team is already missing another key receiver, Davante Adams, who has been on injured reserve since suffering a hamstring rupture in Week 6. Adams was initially expected to be sidelined for six to 10 weeks, putting a potential return around late November or early December.

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Los Angeles is scheduled to visit the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday before entering its bye week. The Rams will then host the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs before travelling to face the San Francisco 49ers.

(With Reuters report inputs)